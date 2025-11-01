ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai After 'Human Bomb' Threat, Aircraft Lands Safely

The threat email was received to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at around 5.30 am which warned them to "prevent landing of IndiGo (flight) in Hyderabad".

HYDERABAD INDIGO FLIGHT DIVERTED
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 1, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International (RGIA) Airport here received a threat email on Saturday claiming that there was a "human bomb" onboard a flight (IndiGo) from Jeddah to Hyderabad, following which the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai where it landed safely, police said.

The airport authorities lodged a complaint with police, saying they received the threat email at around 5.30 am which warned them to "prevent landing of IndiGo (flight) in Hyderabad". The email further stated "...onboard LTTE-ISI operatives have planned a major 1984 Madras Airport Modus operandi style blast", police said.

All stakeholders were alerted and the flight was diverted to Mumbai airport where it safely landed, they said adding "all (security) checks were carried out and no issue was found". Based on the complaint a case was registered. Further investigation is on, police added.

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said, “A security threat was received for IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad on November 1 and the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai."

According to IndiGO, following the established protocol, the airline informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft was cleared for further operations.

"We made all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates," the airline spokesperson stated.

Also Read

Dubai-Bound Spicejet Flight Diverted To Chennai Following 'Technical Issue'

TAGGED:

INDIGO FLIGHT JEDDAH TO HYDERABAD
HUMAN BOMB THREAT IN INDIGO FLIGHT
INDIGO FLIGHT DIVERTED TO MUMBAI
JEDDAH TO HYDERABAD
HYDERABAD INDIGO FLIGHT DIVERTED

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.