Hyderabad: Axis Bank Manager Arrested For Rs 6.5 Crore Fraud Involving NRI Account
Panjagutta police booked Axis Bank staff in a Rs 6.5 crore fraud case, where funds were diverted illegally from an NRI account using forged documents
Published : April 13, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: An Axis Bank manager was arrested on Sunday for allegedly embezzling Rs 6.5 crore from the account of a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) customer, police said, adding the incident took place at the Bank's Begumpet branch here.
The accused, identified as Venkataramana, was taken into custody by Panjagutta police and later sent to judicial remand. According to the complaint, senior bank officials were allegedly involved in the fraud, forming a group to siphon off funds from the victim's account.
Police said that the victim, identified as Paritosh Upadhyay, who has been residing in Australia, has maintained a premium account with the Begumpet branch since 2017. He discovered irregularities in his account balance and later found that a total of Rs 6.5 crore had been withdrawn without his knowledge or consent.
In his complaint, Paritosh alleged that bank officials misused his absence from India and carried out fraudulent transactions by forging his signature. He claimed that 42 loose-leaf cheques were issued by bank staff, which is against standard banking norms, as such cheques are typically handed over only when the account holder is physically present at the branch.
The stolen funds were reportedly withdrawn through these cheques and diverted into multiple accounts, including those of the victim's parents, without his authorisation. Paritosh said he had been fighting for justice for nearly two years after noticing the suspicious transactions.
Despite repeatedly reaching out to higher authorities within the bank, including sending emails to top officials and Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Chaudhary, he allegedly received no response. He also accused bank staff of delaying the investigation and attempting to close his account without his consent.
Based on the complaint, Panjaguatta police registered a case in 2024. Investigators believed that more individuals may be involved in the fraud and are continuing their probe to uncover the full extent of the scam. Axis Bank is yet to react to the incident.
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