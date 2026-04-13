ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: Axis Bank Manager Arrested For Rs 6.5 Crore Fraud Involving NRI Account

Hyderabad: An Axis Bank manager was arrested on Sunday for allegedly embezzling Rs 6.5 crore from the account of a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) customer, police said, adding the incident took place at the Bank's Begumpet branch here.

The accused, identified as Venkataramana, was taken into custody by Panjagutta police and later sent to judicial remand. According to the complaint, senior bank officials were allegedly involved in the fraud, forming a group to siphon off funds from the victim's account.

Police said that the victim, identified as Paritosh Upadhyay, who has been residing in Australia, has maintained a premium account with the Begumpet branch since 2017. He discovered irregularities in his account balance and later found that a total of Rs 6.5 crore had been withdrawn without his knowledge or consent.

In his complaint, Paritosh alleged that bank officials misused his absence from India and carried out fraudulent transactions by forging his signature. He claimed that 42 loose-leaf cheques were issued by bank staff, which is against standard banking norms, as such cheques are typically handed over only when the account holder is physically present at the branch.