Hyderabad Airport Receives Bomb Threats To Three Incoming Flights

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received bomb threat emails to three flights coming from different cities, including two international, and after security checks they were declared to be a hoax, police said on Monday. The airport received emails on late Sunday night targeting British Airways' (BA 277) from Heathrow, Lufthansa’s (LH 752) from Frankfurt and IndiGo's 6E 7178 from Kannur.

Airport sources said all the flights landed safely. The two international flights landed here during the early hours of Monday. "Standard safety protocols were initiated for all three aircraft," sources said.

Standard safety protocols include isolation of the aircraft, screening of baggage and passengers, keeping fire engines ready and pressing sniffer dogs into services, among others, sources added.