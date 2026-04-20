Hyderabad: AIG Hospitals Chairman Dr Reddy Joins AIMBE College Of Fellows
Renowned gastroenterologist Dr D Nageshwar Reddy has been inducted into the prestigious AIMBE College of Fellows.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Renowned gastroenterologist Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals, Hyderabad, has been inducted into the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows, one of the highest global honours in the field, the hospital said on Saturday.
The honour was conferred by AIMBE President Lola Eniola-Adefeso and Chair Stuart Cooper, according to a statement issued by AIG Hospitals. With this, Dr Reddy joins an elite group representing the top two per cent of innovators worldwide in medical and biological engineering.
The hospital said Dr Reddy has made significant contributions to advancing gastrointestinal endoscopy, transforming it from a diagnostic tool into a therapeutic procedure. Among his key innovations is the “Nagi Stent”, which has improved treatment outcomes in pancreatic conditions.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Reddy expressed gratitude for the recognition. “I feel deeply honoured to have been selected for this award,” he said. He further emphasised the importance of collaboration in healthcare innovation. “If doctors, biomedical engineers, researchers, industry stakeholders, and the government work together, remarkable advancements can be achieved. AIG is committed to moving in this direction,” he added.
This international recognition not only underscores Dr Reddy’s pioneering work but also places Hyderabad firmly on the global map of cutting-edge medical innovation.
Read More