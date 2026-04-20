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Hyderabad: AIG Hospitals Chairman Dr Reddy Joins AIMBE College Of Fellows

Hyderabad: Renowned gastroenterologist Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals, Hyderabad, has been inducted into the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows, one of the highest global honours in the field, the hospital said on Saturday.

The honour was conferred by AIMBE President Lola Eniola-Adefeso and Chair Stuart Cooper, according to a statement issued by AIG Hospitals. With this, Dr Reddy joins an elite group representing the top two per cent of innovators worldwide in medical and biological engineering.

The hospital said Dr Reddy has made significant contributions to advancing gastrointestinal endoscopy, transforming it from a diagnostic tool into a therapeutic procedure. Among his key innovations is the “Nagi Stent”, which has improved treatment outcomes in pancreatic conditions.