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Hyderabad’s ‘Andari Illu’ Marks 20 Years Of Feeding the Hungry And Offering Hope

The initiative functions entirely on the principles of trust and shared responsibility. Visitors themselves help clean the premises and prepare meals.

In times when urban life is becoming isolated and transactional, Hyderabad’s Andari Illu is space that feeds thousands of people by all means. Established in 2006, the community home operates without permits, restrictions, or formal entry rules. Anyone who is hungry can walk in, prepare their own meal, or eat the food available there. The space also offers a refuge for people seeking peace of mind, as well as newcomers to the city who may not have an immediate place to go.
Andari Illu (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 15, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: In times when urban life is becoming isolated and transactional, Hyderabad’s Andari Illu is space that feeds thousands of people by all means. Established in 2006, the community home operates without permits, restrictions, or formal entry rules. Anyone who is hungry can walk in, prepare their own meal, or eat the food available there. The space also offers a refuge for people seeking peace of mind, as well as newcomers to the city who may not have an immediate place to go.

The initiative functions entirely on the principles of trust and shared responsibility. Visitors themselves help clean the premises and prepare meals. The house timings are from 6 a.m. to midnight every day. Andari Illu was started by social activist Dr. V. Suryaprakash.

It was back in January 1999 during a conference in Thailand on globalisation and its impact on marginalised communities that Suryaprakash decided to open the home for people. At conference, one of the participants said, “You Indians do not know how to share food.” The remark forced Suryaprakash to leave a lasting impression with his initiative.

Hyderabad’s ‘Andari Illu’ Marks 20 Years of Feeding the Hungry and Offering Hope
Hyderabad’s ‘Andari Illu’ Marks 20 Years of Feeding the Hungry and Offering Hope (ETV Bharat)

After returning to India, he resigned from his position at the Catholic Health Association of India and established a voluntary organisation called the Life-Health Reinforcement Group. He worked with cyclone victims in Odisha and witnessed malnutrition among schoolchildren.

He first launched the Banana Health Point initiative and encouraged people to share food while eating. In November 2001, he expanded the effort through the Arathipandu Topupu Bandi programme, to make food-sharing a daily practice. However, he continued searching for a more sustainable solution and eventually established Andari Illu on June 15, 2006.

Suryaprakash said, “About 50 people visit the house every day. When colleges reopen, the number often rises to around 100.” The initiative spends about Rs 5,000 per day on its operations and continues to rely on community participation and support.

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TAGGED:

DR V SURYAPRAKASH
HUNGER RELIEF
SOCIAL SERVICE
HUMANITARIAN INITIATIVE
ANDARI ILLU

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