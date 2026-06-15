ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad’s ‘Andari Illu’ Marks 20 Years Of Feeding the Hungry And Offering Hope

Hyderabad: In times when urban life is becoming isolated and transactional, Hyderabad’s Andari Illu is space that feeds thousands of people by all means. Established in 2006, the community home operates without permits, restrictions, or formal entry rules. Anyone who is hungry can walk in, prepare their own meal, or eat the food available there. The space also offers a refuge for people seeking peace of mind, as well as newcomers to the city who may not have an immediate place to go.

The initiative functions entirely on the principles of trust and shared responsibility. Visitors themselves help clean the premises and prepare meals. The house timings are from 6 a.m. to midnight every day. Andari Illu was started by social activist Dr. V. Suryaprakash.

It was back in January 1999 during a conference in Thailand on globalisation and its impact on marginalised communities that Suryaprakash decided to open the home for people. At conference, one of the participants said, “You Indians do not know how to share food.” The remark forced Suryaprakash to leave a lasting impression with his initiative.