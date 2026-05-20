ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Hyderabad ACB Raids Unearth Rs 100+ Crore Assets Linked To Water Board Official

ACB officials conducted raids at multiple locations linked to a water board official in a disproportionate assets case. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials uncovered massive wealth allegedly linked to Saggam Anantha Lakshmi Kumar during raids conducted as part of a disproportionate assets case in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Kumar, who serves as General Manager (Engineering), Project Division-3 of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, was arrested following extensive searches across multiple locations.

The raids began around 6 am on Tuesday, when ACB teams led by DSP Majid Khan reached Kumar’s residence at Venkataramana Colony in Mallapur. Simultaneous searches were also conducted at eight locations linked to her relatives and associates in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Sangareddy, and Nizamabad districts.

Cash, Gold And Properties Unearthed During Raids

Officials were reportedly stunned after discovering stacks of Rs 500 currency notes inside the residence. A currency-counting machine was brought in to process the cash recovered during the operation.

According to the ACB, assets worth Rs 5.88 crore were identified based on registration values, while the estimated open market value of the properties is believed to exceed Rs 100 crore.

During the searches, officials reportedly seized: