Telangana: Hyderabad ACB Raids Unearth Rs 100+ Crore Assets Linked To Water Board Official
Officials recovered Rs 1.10 crore in cash, gold ornaments, and multiple properties during raids at the residence of a Hyderabad government engineer.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials uncovered massive wealth allegedly linked to Saggam Anantha Lakshmi Kumar during raids conducted as part of a disproportionate assets case in Hyderabad, Telangana.
Kumar, who serves as General Manager (Engineering), Project Division-3 of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, was arrested following extensive searches across multiple locations.
The raids began around 6 am on Tuesday, when ACB teams led by DSP Majid Khan reached Kumar’s residence at Venkataramana Colony in Mallapur. Simultaneous searches were also conducted at eight locations linked to her relatives and associates in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Sangareddy, and Nizamabad districts.
Cash, Gold And Properties Unearthed During Raids
Officials were reportedly stunned after discovering stacks of Rs 500 currency notes inside the residence. A currency-counting machine was brought in to process the cash recovered during the operation.
According to the ACB, assets worth Rs 5.88 crore were identified based on registration values, while the estimated open market value of the properties is believed to exceed Rs 100 crore.
During the searches, officials reportedly seized:
- Rs 1.10 crore in cash.
- 2.1 kilograms of gold jewellery.
- 9.2 kilograms of silver articles and ornaments.
- 18 acres of agricultural land in Sangareddy and Nizamabad districts.
- Six residential plots and a premium house in Hyderabad.
- Three flats in a gated community on the outskirts of the GHMC limits.
- A Maruti Ritz car and a Bajaj motorcycle.
Investigators also identified agricultural properties allegedly held in the names of Kumar and suspected benami properties in Cheryala and other villages of Kandi Mandal in Sangareddy district, as well as land parcels in Navipet, Nizamabad district.
Officials further found a farmhouse built on a 400-sq-yd plot along with coconut plantations and additional farmland.
Lavish Wedding Expenses Also Under Investigation
ACB officials are also examining expenses related to a recent wedding held at Kumar’s residence. Investigators are reportedly analysing video footage to estimate the scale of spending during the celebrations.
Officials were reportedly surprised that more than Rs 1 crore in cash remained in the house despite the alleged lavish expenditure on the event.
Authorities also located bank lockers belonging to Kumar and her family members. The lockers were opened in the presence of family members, including Kumar's wife, and several gold ornaments and property-related documents were reportedly recovered.
Following the raids, Kumar was arrested and produced before a court. The court remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody, after which she was shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail.
Also Read: