Husnur Gold Robbery: Five Special Teams Set Up For Probe

Mysuru: Five special teams comprising five inspectors have been formed under the leadership of the deputy SP to find the robbers who looted eight kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 10 crores from a gold shop in Hunsur in Karnataka's Mysuru. Based on a complaint filed by shop owner Fatima Manjil, an FIR has been registered at the Hunsur city police station.

Robbers entered the Sky Gold and Diamonds in Hunsur on Sunday afternoon, held the staff at gunpoint and decamped with about 8.34 kg of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 10 crores, Manjil said in her complaint. The CCTV footage shows one of the looters brandishing a gun and signalling the store employees to sit down. Another armed dacoit wearing a helmet hurriedly starts removing the jewellery from the display stands onto the counter. His face is clearly visible in a few shots as he signals to his accomplices and looks up to pull the displayed ornaments.

Within seconds, a pile of jewellery accumulates on the glass counter. Another robber who is doing the same on the other end of the shop then brings his bag to his accomplice. They both start picking up the jewellery from the pile and putting it in the bag. A third gunman is seen dragging another store employee from outside and forcing him to sit along with others held at gunpoint.

The CCTV also shows terrified customers, one of whom had a child with her, cornered in the shop as the robbers go on about their heist. After the first rucksack is filled with jewellery, one of the robbers pulls out another large tote bag and hands it over to his accomplice to fill it with more gold ornaments displayed in the store.