ETV Bharat / state

Four Of Family Killed As Speeding Truck Hits Motorcycle In Haryana's Nuh

Nuh: A man, his wife and two children were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding 10-tyre truck on Bewan road in Firozpur Jhirka at Nuh district in Haryana on Wednesday.

Police said the victims were travelling on a motorcycle from Khushpuri to Bewan village. As they reached Firozpur Jhirka, the truck hit them crushing them under its wheels. A large crowd gathered at the spot causing a massive traffic jam minutes after the mishap.

The mishap was so severe that Tashrif (40), his wife Sahuni (35), sons Ehsan (13) and Arsan (10) died on the spot. The bodies of the deceased were sent to Al Afia Mandikheda General Hospital for postmortem.

Police said the truck driver fled the scene after the accident, but police have seized the truck. District police spokesperson Krishna Kumar stated that the Firozpur Jhirka City police station has initiated legal action and is searching for the absconding driver.