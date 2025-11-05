Four Of Family Killed As Speeding Truck Hits Motorcycle In Haryana's Nuh
A man, his wife and two sons were killed in the mishap on Bewan road in Firozpur Jhirka in Nuh. The truck driver is absconding.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 6:07 PM IST
Nuh: A man, his wife and two children were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding 10-tyre truck on Bewan road in Firozpur Jhirka at Nuh district in Haryana on Wednesday.
Police said the victims were travelling on a motorcycle from Khushpuri to Bewan village. As they reached Firozpur Jhirka, the truck hit them crushing them under its wheels. A large crowd gathered at the spot causing a massive traffic jam minutes after the mishap.
The mishap was so severe that Tashrif (40), his wife Sahuni (35), sons Ehsan (13) and Arsan (10) died on the spot. The bodies of the deceased were sent to Al Afia Mandikheda General Hospital for postmortem.
Police said the truck driver fled the scene after the accident, but police have seized the truck. District police spokesperson Krishna Kumar stated that the Firozpur Jhirka City police station has initiated legal action and is searching for the absconding driver.
A few days back, three persons were killed in a road accident in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand when a car they were travelling in lost control and fell into a 200-metre-deep ravine near Devkhal on the Gopeshwar-Pokhari road.
Locals said four people were travelling in the car, and one of them sustained grievous injury while the other three were killed in the mishap. The injured person has been rushed to the district hospital in Gopeshwar for treatment.
The accident was so horrific that the car caught fire immediately after falling into the ravine. According to sources, the vehicle was going from Devkhal to Pokhari when the accident occurred near Devkhal.
Also Read
Three Of Family Killed In Horrific Uttarakhand Road Accident