Man Arrested For Killing Wife For Not Having Physical Relationship With Him In MP's Indore

Indore: A man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for allegedly killing his wife as she refused to have sex with him for the last eight years.

Police said during interrogation, the accused Madhav Chauhan, said his wife refused to have sex with him and always used to argue with him. The woman died on January 9 under Aerodrome police station limits, said police.

The accused took her body to Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital and claimed she died after falling on her head at home due to a sudden increase in blood pressure.

However, the postmortem report stated the cause of death as strangulation. Chauhan broke down during questioning and confessed to the murder. Chauhan a mechanic, claimed his wife refused to have sex with him for the last eight years, said a police officer. On the day of the incident, the couple had a heated argument over the issue. As the argument turned ugly, Chauhan strangled his wife to death.