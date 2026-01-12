ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Killing Wife For Not Having Physical Relationship With Him In MP's Indore

Police said the accused said his wife refused to have sex with him and always used to argue with him.

A man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for allegedly killing his wife as she refused to have sex with him for the last eight years.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 12, 2026 at 10:17 PM IST

Indore: A man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for allegedly killing his wife as she refused to have sex with him for the last eight years.

Police said during interrogation, the accused Madhav Chauhan, said his wife refused to have sex with him and always used to argue with him. The woman died on January 9 under Aerodrome police station limits, said police.

The accused took her body to Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital and claimed she died after falling on her head at home due to a sudden increase in blood pressure.

However, the postmortem report stated the cause of death as strangulation. Chauhan broke down during questioning and confessed to the murder. Chauhan a mechanic, claimed his wife refused to have sex with him for the last eight years, said a police officer. On the day of the incident, the couple had a heated argument over the issue. As the argument turned ugly, Chauhan strangled his wife to death.

In October last year, a 40-year-old man hacked his wife to death following a marital dispute at Kulaburagi in Karnataka.

The accused, Sangappa (40) hacked his wife, Maremma (35) after the latter refused her husband's request for physical intimacy. Sangappa arrived in Surpur from his hometown, Kakkera, two days prior to the incident. Maremma was staying at her maternal home for a year as her husband was not taking proper care of her.

On the night of the incident, after the murder, Sangappa surrendered before the police. The Surpur police station officials visited the scene of the crime and registered a case against Sangappa.

