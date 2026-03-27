Karnataka: Husband Slits Wife’s Throat on Road in Kalaburagi, Arrested
The deceased has been identified as Saanvi, a native of Maharashtra.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 12:00 AM IST
Kalaburagi: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband, who slit her throat on a public road following a family dispute in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on Thursday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Saanvi, a native of Maharashtra. Videos of the incident, reportedly recorded by bystanders on mobile phones, have surfaced online, showing the accused, identified as Akshay, attacking the woman in public.
The incident took place near Ballurgi village in Afzalpur taluk. According to police, the accused brought his wife to the spot in a car, forced her to step out, and then allegedly slit her throat.
Saanvi, who can be heard screaming in the videos, died on the spot. Police said that after the attack, the accused also rammed the car into her.
Police rushed to the spot and began an investigation. The accused, along with others who were in the vehicle, has been taken into custody and is being questioned. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.
District Superintendent of Police Addur Srinivasulu visited the spot. A case has been registered at the Afzalpur police station.
Earlier in February, a 60-year-old private school staff member was booked under POCSO for harassing five minor girls in Kalaburagi. The incidents of crime and violence against women are record high in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi. According to 2018–2022 data, Kalaburagi recorded the highest number of crimes against women in the Kalyana Karnataka region, totalling 2,643 cases.
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