ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Husband Slits Wife’s Throat on Road in Kalaburagi, Arrested

Kalaburagi: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband, who slit her throat on a public road following a family dispute in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Saanvi, a native of Maharashtra. Videos of the incident, reportedly recorded by bystanders on mobile phones, have surfaced online, showing the accused, identified as Akshay, attacking the woman in public.

The incident took place near Ballurgi village in Afzalpur taluk. According to police, the accused brought his wife to the spot in a car, forced her to step out, and then allegedly slit her throat.

Saanvi, who can be heard screaming in the videos, died on the spot. Police said that after the attack, the accused also rammed the car into her.