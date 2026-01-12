Man Kills Wife Inside Police Station In UP's Hardoi
The accused, had filed a complaint with police that his wife had eloped with another man.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
Hardoi: A 30-year-old woman who had eloped with another man, was shot dead by her husband inside Pali police station after the Hardoi police tracked and brought her back.
Police said, Anoop, a resident of Ramapur village under Pali police station, had filed a complaint against Surjeet of Shahjahanpur, with whom, he alleged his wife, Soni had eloped.
Police managed to track down Soni and brought her to Pali police station. At around 10:45 am on Monday, when preparations were being made to take Soni to a hospital for medical examination, Anoop and several of his relatives and in-laws arrived at the police station. Both families had planned to get the couple to talk and reconcile.
But, while talking to Soni near the mess of the police station, Anoop lost his cool and pulled out a pistol and shot her in the back. Soni collapsed, bleeding profusely and was rushed to the Hardoi district hospital in a police van, where she succumbed.
थाना पाली क्षेत्रांतर्गत एक व्यक्ति द्वारा अपनी पत्नी को गोली मारकर घायल करने व जिनकी उपचार के दौरान मृत्यु होने की घटना के संबंध में पुलिस अधीक्षक, जनपद हरदोई द्वारा घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण किया गया एवं संबंधित को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए गए। pic.twitter.com/YzNYF5Re9l— Hardoi Police (@hardoipolice) January 12, 2026
SP Ashok Meena said Anoop and Soni, had been married for 17 years. "On January 8, Anoop, son of Ramnath, filed a complaint at the Pali police station, stating that Surjeet had lured his wife, Soni and eloped with her. A case was registered based on the complaint and the woman was found and brought to the police station," he said.
The SP stated on Monday, a lady constable was assigned the responsibility of escorting Soni to a hospital for medical check-up and completing legal formalities. However, as preparations were being made to take Soni to the hospital, Anoop, after a brief conversation with her, whisked out an illegal pistol and shot her in the back, said Meena.
He said investigating officer Vikram Chaudhary and lady constable Sanjana Rajput have been suspended for negligence. "The investigation of the case has now been assigned to the Additional Superintendent of Police, West," the SP said.
