Man Kills Wife Inside Police Station In UP's Hardoi

Hardoi: A 30-year-old woman who had eloped with another man, was shot dead by her husband inside Pali police station after the Hardoi police tracked and brought her back.

Police said, Anoop, a resident of Ramapur village under Pali police station, had filed a complaint against Surjeet of Shahjahanpur, with whom, he alleged his wife, Soni had eloped.

Police managed to track down Soni and brought her to Pali police station. At around 10:45 am on Monday, when preparations were being made to take Soni to a hospital for medical examination, Anoop and several of his relatives and in-laws arrived at the police station. Both families had planned to get the couple to talk and reconcile.

But, while talking to Soni near the mess of the police station, Anoop lost his cool and pulled out a pistol and shot her in the back. Soni collapsed, bleeding profusely and was rushed to the Hardoi district hospital in a police van, where she succumbed.