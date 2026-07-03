ETV Bharat / state

Husband Shoots Wife Dead In Bihar Over Cooking Dispute, Attempts Suicide

Kaimur: A domestic dispute over cooking turned fatal in Bihar's Baghautha village when a man allegedly shot his wife dead before attempting suicide by himself, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the husband fired two shots at his wife Rita Devi, killing her on the spot on Wednesday in Baghautha village under the Adhaura police station area.

The husband remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Varanasi. The couple's son, Ajit Kumar, said ,"There was an argument between my parents over cooking in the morning. In the evening, my father shot my mother. She died on the spot. My father is currently admitted in the hospital," said Kumar.

Family members and villagers rushed the injured Jai Hind Singh to the Adhaura Community Health Center. After administering first aid, doctors referred him to another health center in Varanasi for advanced treatment.