Husband Shoots Wife Dead In Bihar Over Cooking Dispute, Attempts Suicide
Woman dies on the spot after being shot twice in Kaimur village; accused husband undergoing treatment.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Kaimur: A domestic dispute over cooking turned fatal in Bihar's Baghautha village when a man allegedly shot his wife dead before attempting suicide by himself, police said on Friday.
According to the police, the husband fired two shots at his wife Rita Devi, killing her on the spot on Wednesday in Baghautha village under the Adhaura police station area.
The husband remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Varanasi. The couple's son, Ajit Kumar, said ,"There was an argument between my parents over cooking in the morning. In the evening, my father shot my mother. She died on the spot. My father is currently admitted in the hospital," said Kumar.
Family members and villagers rushed the injured Jai Hind Singh to the Adhaura Community Health Center. After administering first aid, doctors referred him to another health center in Varanasi for advanced treatment.
Meanwhile, police took possession of the body and have sent it to Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem. The deceased is survived by two sons and a daughter. The incident has left the family devastated while the children remain inconsolable over the loss of their mother.
Dr Sahil Raj, a physician at Sadar Hospital, said the accused sustained a serious gunshot wound. "The bullet passed through the patient's chest. Following first aid, he has been referred to a higher medical center for advanced treatment in Varanasi for specialised care. His condition remains critical," said Dr Raj.
Adhaura Station House Officer Atarvendra Kumar Singh said preliminary investigation points to a domestic dispute as the cause of the killing. "An incident came to light where a husband shot and killed his wife following a domestic dispute. He fired two shots at her and subsequently shot himself in the chest."
"Acting on the matter, the police have recovered and seized the country-made gun used in the killing. The dispute between the couple had arisen over cooking. The police are investigating the case," Singh said.
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