Man Shoots Wife Dead On Road Over Infidelity Charges In Karnataka; Surrenders Before Police
According to the police, the accused pursued his wife on way back home from office and fired five rounds at her.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 11:40 AM IST
Bengaluru: A man shot dead his wife over a marital dispute in Karnataka capital Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said. The accused later surrendered before the police and was arrested afterwards.
The incident took place the Magadi police station limits on Tuesday evening. According to the police, the victim Bhuvaneshwari, 39, was working as an assistant manager at the Basaveshwara Nagar branch of Union Bank of India. Bhuvaneshwari, who was embroiled in a dispute with her husband Balamurugan had shifted to Magadi four months ago after her transfer and was living here with her two children. The couple had married 14 years ago.
According to police, Bhuvaneshwari had sent a divorce notice to the accused a week ago leaving him enraged. On Tuesday evening, Balamurugan, who somehow got a whiff about his wife's whereabouts, pursued her on her way back home from office and shot five rounds at her with a pistol. Bhuvaneshwari was grievously injured by the gunshot and was taken to a local private hospital, but succumbed on the way, police said.
It is understood that Balamurugan, 40, a software engineer in a private company in Whitefield, accused Bhuvaneshwari of infidelity resulting in their separation one and half years ago. Bhuvaneshwari had asked for a legal divorce, but the accused did not agree as per police.
After shooting and killing his wife, the accused came directly to the Magadi Road police station and confessed that he had shot and killed his wife and surrendered. The accused is said to have illegally obtained the pistol. The police said that further investigation has been conducted in this regard.
Upon learning about the matter, the police and FSL experts rushed to the scene and conducted an investigation. The Magadi Road police have registered a murder case into the killing while further investigation is underway.
