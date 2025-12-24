ETV Bharat / state

Man Shoots Wife Dead On Road Over Infidelity Charges In Karnataka; Surrenders Before Police

Bengaluru: A man shot dead his wife over a marital dispute in Karnataka capital Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said. The accused later surrendered before the police and was arrested afterwards.

The incident took place the Magadi police station limits on Tuesday evening. According to the police, the victim Bhuvaneshwari, 39, was working as an assistant manager at the Basaveshwara Nagar branch of Union Bank of India. Bhuvaneshwari, who was embroiled in a dispute with her husband Balamurugan had shifted to Magadi four months ago after her transfer and was living here with her two children. The couple had married 14 years ago.

According to police, Bhuvaneshwari had sent a divorce notice to the accused a week ago leaving him enraged. On Tuesday evening, Balamurugan, who somehow got a whiff about his wife's whereabouts, pursued her on her way back home from office and shot five rounds at her with a pistol. Bhuvaneshwari was grievously injured by the gunshot and was taken to a local private hospital, but succumbed on the way, police said.