ETV Bharat / state

Husband Must Pay Wife Maintenance Even If She Owns Assets: Madras HC

Chennai: The Madras High Court has ruled that a husband is required to pay maintenance to his wife even if she owns assets. The court was hearing an appeal filed by a film producer against a Family Court order directing him to pay Rs 1 lakh per month as maintenance to his wife.

The Chennai Family Court had passed the order in March while hearing the divorce case filed by the film producer. The man challenged the order before the Madras High Court, arguing that his wife owned a house worth Rs 1.5 crore and two cars. His counsel also argued that she had sufficient income and that maintenance should instead be limited to the child’s expenses.

Justice Sundar Mohan, after hearing the matter, refused to set aside the Family Court’s order. The judge observed that even if a wife possesses assets, maintenance has to be provided for her expenses. The court noted that the woman had no permanent income, while her ex-husband earned Rs 10 lakh per month.