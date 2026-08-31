Man Beats Wife To Death Over Her Refusal To Cook Chicken In Chhattisgarh's Balrampur
The accused beat the victim with a stick as she refused to cook him chicken curry and fled. He was arrested later.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Balrampur: A man was arrested for beating his wife to death in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district after she refused to cook chicken for him.
The incident occurred at Jokapath village under Shankargarh police station. Police said the accused Ramesh Korwa, after consuming 'Handia' (local rice beer) asked his wife Dukhni Bai to cook chicken curry for him. However, Dukhni refused and this led to an argument between the two and as it got worse, Ramesh beat her with a stick in her stomach and head and fled.
Dukhni was found dead in her home by locals who informed the police and her father. Dukhni's father, who resides in Laldara near the village said by the time he reached his daughter's house, she had died. Police said, Dukhni's mother-in-law was present in the house when the incident. "She said her son and daughter-in-law made 'Handia' and consumed it," said a police officer.
On being informed, a team from Shankargarh police arrived at the spot and began an investigation. A panchnama (inquest report) was conducted in the presence of an FSL officer. Following this, a report was filed against the accused under Section 103 (1) of the BNS and an investigation initiated. The police, during search, found Ramesh and arrested him.
Shankargarh police station in-charge Ravindra Pratap Singh said Ramesh confessed to have killed his wife. "The accused confessed to the crime stating that he was angry with the deceased for not making him chicken curry. He assaulted her with a wooden stick in her stomach and head and fled. The wooden stick used in the incident has been recovered. The accused has been sent to jail on judicial remand," he said.
Singh said Dukhni's body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem and investigation into the incident is on.
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