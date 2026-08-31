ETV Bharat / state

Man Beats Wife To Death Over Her Refusal To Cook Chicken In Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

Balrampur: A man was arrested for beating his wife to death in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district after she refused to cook chicken for him.

The incident occurred at Jokapath village under Shankargarh police station. Police said the accused Ramesh Korwa, after consuming 'Handia' (local rice beer) asked his wife Dukhni Bai to cook chicken curry for him. However, Dukhni refused and this led to an argument between the two and as it got worse, Ramesh beat her with a stick in her stomach and head and fled.

Dukhni was found dead in her home by locals who informed the police and her father. Dukhni's father, who resides in Laldara near the village said by the time he reached his daughter's house, she had died. Police said, Dukhni's mother-in-law was present in the house when the incident. "She said her son and daughter-in-law made 'Handia' and consumed it," said a police officer.