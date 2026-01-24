ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Wife, Surrenders In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Early on Saturday morning, Rajesh had an argument with his wife, Neelam over some issue. As the argument escalated, he attacked Neelam with a wife at around 4:30 am and killed her.

The accused, Rajesh Ram, hails from Kanardi village in Munakot block and worked in Maharashtra. He had rented a house in Jakhani in Pithoragarh where his family resided. Police said Rajesh had returned from his place of work in Maharashtra a week back.

Rajesh then went to the police and surrendered. A police team then went to Rajesh's rented house, took possession of the body, and sent it for postmortem.

Police stated that the case initially appears to be the fallout of a domestic dispute. The exact motive behind the murder is being investigated. Further legal action is underway.

Police stated Rajesh worked as a security guard in Maharashtra. According to family members and neighbors, the couple often had arguments. Pithoragarh police inspector Lalit Mohan Joshi stated that upon receiving information about the incident, a police team immediately arrived at the spot and assessed the situation. "The panchnama (inquest report) has been completed, and other necessary legal procedures are underway. The accused is being questioned to ascertain more details on the incident," he said.