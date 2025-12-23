Husband Gets Death Sentence For Brutal 2021 Murder In Vapi, Gujarat
A sessions court in Vapi held the 2021 killing of a woman by her husband to be exceptionally brutal, awarding the death penalty.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 10:05 PM IST
Vapi (Gujarat): A sessions court in Vapi has sentenced a man to death for the murder of his wife, a case that dates back to September 2021 and had sent shockwaves through the Dungra Dungri area of the town.
The Third Additional Sessions Court held Laxmikant alias Bhola Muchkundlal Vishwakarma guilty of killing his wife, Sadhnadevi Vishwakarma (29), inside their rented room. The court described the crime as falling in the “rarest of the rare” category.
According to the prosecution, the couple’s marriage was strained, with frequent arguments triggered by the accused’s suspicion of his wife. What began as routine domestic discord eventually turned violent.
In the early hours of September 16, 2021, between 1 and 2 am, Vishwakarma attacked his wife with a large knife. He slit her throat and severed her head inside the room they were staying in.
Investigators told the court that the accused then carried the severed head to a drain near the Fish Market on the main road in the Dungra Dungri area, allegedly to prevent identification, and fled with the weapon.
The incident came to light after the room owner, Chandrakesh Khushal Yadav, and his wife were woken by unusual sounds. When they stepped out, they saw the accused walking towards the drain, holding a blood-soaked head in one hand and a knife in the other. The couple later informed the police.
Vapi police reached the spot shortly after and recovered the head from the drain, while the woman’s headless body was found inside the rented room. The accused was arrested within hours.
During the trial, the prosecution relied on eyewitness accounts, material evidence and the nature of the crime itself. Public prosecutor Rakesh Champaneria argued that the brutality of the act left little room for leniency.
After hearing the arguments, Additional Sessions Judge Pushpa Saini convicted the accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and awarded the death sentence. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000, with a default sentence of two years’ simple imprisonment.
The accused was further convicted under Section 201 of the IPC for attempting to destroy evidence. For this, he was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment and fined ₹1,000. In case of default, he will undergo six months’ simple imprisonment.