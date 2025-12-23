ETV Bharat / state

Husband Gets Death Sentence For Brutal 2021 Murder In Vapi, Gujarat

Vapi (Gujarat): A sessions court in Vapi has sentenced a man to death for the murder of his wife, a case that dates back to September 2021 and had sent shockwaves through the Dungra Dungri area of the town.

The Third Additional Sessions Court held Laxmikant alias Bhola Muchkundlal Vishwakarma guilty of killing his wife, Sadhnadevi Vishwakarma (29), inside their rented room. The court described the crime as falling in the “rarest of the rare” category.

According to the prosecution, the couple’s marriage was strained, with frequent arguments triggered by the accused’s suspicion of his wife. What began as routine domestic discord eventually turned violent.

In the early hours of September 16, 2021, between 1 and 2 am, Vishwakarma attacked his wife with a large knife. He slit her throat and severed her head inside the room they were staying in.

Investigators told the court that the accused then carried the severed head to a drain near the Fish Market on the main road in the Dungra Dungri area, allegedly to prevent identification, and fled with the weapon.