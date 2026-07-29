ETV Bharat / state

Odisha High Court Imposes Rs 5,000 Fine On Husband For False Habeas Corpus, Claiming Wife Missing

Cuttack: The Odisha High Court on Monday dealt a crushing blow to a husband, who had hoped to ensnare his wife in a legal tangle by filing a habeas corpus petition in the High Court, claiming his wife was missing.

It turned out that the wife was not missing; she had left the petitioner on her own accord, and the husband was fully aware of this. Despite knowing the truth, he filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court claiming his wife was missing.

However, it proved costly for him. Hearing the matter on July 27, when it became clear to the High Court that the habeas corpus petition, seeking the recovery of the 'missing' wife, was false, that the wife had voluntarily left her husband's home and taken shelter with her parents, the Court ordered the husband to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.