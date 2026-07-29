Odisha High Court Imposes Rs 5,000 Fine On Husband For False Habeas Corpus, Claiming Wife Missing
Tthe wife was not missing; she had left the petitioner on her own accord, and the husband was fully aware of this, reports Narayan Sahoo.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Cuttack: The Odisha High Court on Monday dealt a crushing blow to a husband, who had hoped to ensnare his wife in a legal tangle by filing a habeas corpus petition in the High Court, claiming his wife was missing.
It turned out that the wife was not missing; she had left the petitioner on her own accord, and the husband was fully aware of this. Despite knowing the truth, he filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court claiming his wife was missing.
However, it proved costly for him. Hearing the matter on July 27, when it became clear to the High Court that the habeas corpus petition, seeking the recovery of the 'missing' wife, was false, that the wife had voluntarily left her husband's home and taken shelter with her parents, the Court ordered the husband to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.
Investigation revealed that due to a marital dispute, the wife had previously left her in-laws' home on her own accord. Following the instructions of the investigating police officer, both husband and wife appeared at the police station, where the wife explicitly refused to live with the husband in front of the police. Even after being fully aware that his wife did not wish to live with him, the husband filed a habeas corpus case in the High Court.
The High Court expressed displeasure with the petitioning husband for approaching the court despite knowing everything. In its ruling, the court stated that the wife is residing with her parents of her own free will. Therefore, the allegation that she is being illegally detained or held captive is completely dismissed. Such dishonest litigants should not be allowed to misuse the judicial system to take undue advantage.
The court further added that this is a fit case for imposing a penalty. The High Court directed that the husband who filed the habeas corpus petition must deposit Rs 5,000 with the Odisha State Legal Services Authority within two weeks. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Chittaranjan Dash passed this order after hearing the case.
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