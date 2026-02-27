ETV Bharat / state

Husband Divorces Wife Over WhatsApp In Begusarai; NCW Takes Cognisance And Seeks Police Report

Begusarai: A woman in Bihar’s Begusarai district has alleged that her husband divorced her by sending a triple talaq message on WhatsApp and later remarried, following repeated dowry demands, officials said on Friday. The woman has approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) seeking justice. The Commission has taken cognisance of the matter and sought a report from the local police authorities.

According to the complaint, the incident pertains to the Phulwaria police station area and dates back nearly two years. The woman alleged that she was married on March 11, 2022, and her family had given Rs 51,000 in cash at the time of marriage. About three months later, her in-laws allegedly began demanding Rs 5 lakh as dowry. When the demand was not fulfilled, she was allegedly subjected to harassment and later driven out of the home.

The woman further alleged that her husband later took her back to Delhi, where he allegedly took Rs 5 lakh from her mother on the pretext of business. She claimed that her mother mortgaged jewellery and took loans to arrange the amount. Additionally, Rs 1.40 lakh kept in her bank account was allegedly withdrawn by her husband. She claimed that a total of Rs 16-17 lakh had been taken from her and her family so far.

She also alleged physical assault when she demanded the return of money. On March 17, 2024, the husband allegedly sent a message informing her he was planning to remarry.