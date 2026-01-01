ETV Bharat / state

Husband Beats Wife To Death After Minor Dispute In Udaipur, Leaves Nine Children Orphaned

Udaipur: A disturbing case of domestic violence has surfaced in the Gogunda police station area, leaving the village in shock. What began as a minor dispute between a husband and wife turned fatal when the husband allegedly beat his wife to death, leaving their nine children without a mother.

Incident Witnessed By Children

Gogunda Station House Officer Shyam Singh Charan said the accused, Shaitan Nath Kalbelia, had an argument with his wife, Sita Kalbelia, over a domestic issue. As the quarrel intensified, he allegedly lost control and assaulted her with kicks and punches. The attack was so brutal that Sita died on the spot. Their children were inside the house at the time and tried to intervene, but he did not stop.

Panic In The Village