Husband Beats Wife To Death After Minor Dispute In Udaipur, Leaves Nine Children Orphaned
A domestic argument in Gogunda turned deadly when a man allegedly beat his wife to death at home, the incident unfolding before their nine children.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
Udaipur: A disturbing case of domestic violence has surfaced in the Gogunda police station area, leaving the village in shock. What began as a minor dispute between a husband and wife turned fatal when the husband allegedly beat his wife to death, leaving their nine children without a mother.
Incident Witnessed By Children
Gogunda Station House Officer Shyam Singh Charan said the accused, Shaitan Nath Kalbelia, had an argument with his wife, Sita Kalbelia, over a domestic issue. As the quarrel intensified, he allegedly lost control and assaulted her with kicks and punches. The attack was so brutal that Sita died on the spot. Their children were inside the house at the time and tried to intervene, but he did not stop.
Panic In The Village
The incident triggered panic in the village. The accused fled soon after the assault. Police reached the spot on receiving information and sent the body to the Gogunda hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem examination was conducted.
Family Alleges Murder
The woman’s family later arrived and alleged that it was a case of premeditated murder, demanding strict action. Based on their complaint, the police have registered a murder case. Separate teams have been formed to trace the accused, who was living with his family in a makeshift settlement in Undithal village. Raids are underway to arrest him.