ETV Bharat / state

Newlywed Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh, Husband Arrested Over Dowry Charges

Khairagarh: Chhattisgarh Police have arrested Ajay Baghel, the husband of the newlywed woman, who died by suicide at her residence in the state's Khairagarh on Friday (August 21), police officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, after completing the required formalities, a case under relevant sections of dowry death has been registered at Khairagarh police station. Further investigation is underway.

Khairagarh Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Kumar Dande stated that two to three months after the marriage, 30-year-old Ajay was harassing the victim woman for a bike and cash.

"Before the marriage, both families had agreed for the victim to continue her studies; however, her husband prevented her from pursuing a Diploma in Education (D.Ed) course. Frustrated by the constant mental and alleged physical torture, the woman took the extreme step," he said. The woman rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, where she died during treatment, the police official said.