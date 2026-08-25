Newlywed Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh, Husband Arrested Over Dowry Charges
Ajay was harassing the victim woman for a bike and cash and prevented her from pursuing a Diploma in Education course.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Khairagarh: Chhattisgarh Police have arrested Ajay Baghel, the husband of the newlywed woman, who died by suicide at her residence in the state's Khairagarh on Friday (August 21), police officials said on Tuesday.
According to police, after completing the required formalities, a case under relevant sections of dowry death has been registered at Khairagarh police station. Further investigation is underway.
Khairagarh Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Kumar Dande stated that two to three months after the marriage, 30-year-old Ajay was harassing the victim woman for a bike and cash.
"Before the marriage, both families had agreed for the victim to continue her studies; however, her husband prevented her from pursuing a Diploma in Education (D.Ed) course. Frustrated by the constant mental and alleged physical torture, the woman took the extreme step," he said. The woman rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, where she died during treatment, the police official said.
Providing further details, the Additional Superintendent of Police stated that based on evidence uncovered during the investigation, the police arrested the accused husband on Monday (August 24), and he has been remanded to judicial custody.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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