Husband Among Four Held For Killing Dharwad Woman Over Alimony
SP Gunjan Arya said Udaya Hattaragi of Narendra village married Lalita from Somapura village in 2000, and their relationship deteriorated in the last ten years.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
Dharwad: Four people, including the husband, were arrested in Karnataka's Dharwad on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a woman over alimony, and made it look like a case of a road accident.
Dharwad rural police said the husband, identified as Udaya Hattaragi of Narendra village in Dharwad, had given a supari for the murder of Lalita (43) to his friends Nagappa Padekal, Abhishek Varagannavar and Nagaraj Uppin. The trio had run over Lalita with a car on February 26 near the Durgadevi temple on Savadatti Road, so that it can be termed an accident.
A case was registered by the Dharwad rural police, who got the clue about the conspiracy from the examination of the footage of a CCTV camera installed on the dashboard of a bus, which was behind the vehicle that crushed Lalita
Dharwad Superintendent of Police (SP) Gunjan Arya said that Udaya married Lalita from Somapura village in 2000. "Their conjugal relationship had deteriorated over the last ten years. "This prompted Lalita to approach the court demanding two acres of land in alimony. The hearing of the case is in the final stage. As Udaya had refused to give the land, he gave the supari."
Arya said one day, he asked Lalita to come to the designated place for a conversation, where the trio were waiting with her. When Lalita was walking on the side of the road, the Mahindra Thar hit her from behind and ran over her.
"The entire matter was recorded in the CCTV camera installed at the dashboard of a bus, which was behind the car. The bus driver, who saw the incident, informed the police, who arrested the four people. The vehicle used for the murder has also been seized," Arya added.
Also Read