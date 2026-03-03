ETV Bharat / state

Husband Among Four Held For Killing Dharwad Woman Over Alimony

Dharwad: Four people, including the husband, were arrested in Karnataka's Dharwad on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a woman over alimony, and made it look like a case of a road accident.

Dharwad rural police said the husband, identified as Udaya Hattaragi of Narendra village in Dharwad, had given a supari for the murder of Lalita (43) to his friends Nagappa Padekal, Abhishek Varagannavar and Nagaraj Uppin. The trio had run over Lalita with a car on February 26 near the Durgadevi temple on Savadatti Road, so that it can be termed an accident.

A case was registered by the Dharwad rural police, who got the clue about the conspiracy from the examination of the footage of a CCTV camera installed on the dashboard of a bus, which was behind the vehicle that crushed Lalita