ETV Bharat / state

Husband Allegedly Sells Wife For Rs 50,000 In Gujarat's Banaskantha; Seven Arrested

Banaskantha: A husband allegedly sold his wife for Rs 50,000 in Palanpur of Banaskantha district, following which he was arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The police have also apprehended six others in connection with this case. According to police, the accused husband allegedly conspired with his friends to sell his wife because he was unhappy with her.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dr Jignesh Gamit said the husband had initially filed a missing complaint regarding his wife, but inconsistencies in his statement raised suspicion. "A detailed investigation revealed that he had himself planned the sale of his wife for Rs 50,000," added Gamit.

Police said the accused husband tried to mislead investigators by filing a missing person complaint at Palanpur West Police Station saying that his wife had disappeared. Police became suspicious of the complaint during the investigation. During questioning, the husband reportedly confessed that he had sold his wife with the help of his associates.