ETV Bharat / state

Hunt Intensifies For Nepali Gang In Retired IPS Officer's Wife Murder In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The police have intensified a nationwide manhunt for Nepali domestic help Kalpana alias Dharma and her associates in the sensational murder case of Tanuja, wife of retired IPS officer Vinay Ranjan Ray, in Hyderabad. Investigators suspect that the accused may have escaped toward Madhya Pradesh or attempted to move closer to the Nepal border to evade arrest.

The brutal murder, which took place at Prashasan Nagar in Jubilee Hills on May 8, shocked the city following reports that Kalpana, employed at the victim’s residence, allegedly murdered Tanuja along with three accomplices before fleeing with gold ornaments and valuables.

Hyderabad Police have constituted 12 special teams comprising personnel from the task force and law and order wings to crack the case. These teams are currently coordinating with police officials across Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and regions near the Nepal border.

According to investigators, evidence suggests that the accused boarded the Telangana Express after the crime and later got down at Kazipet. Based on this lead, police teams have been examining CCTV footage from railway stations and surrounding areas over the last two days.

Officials suspect the accused may have deliberately changed routes multiple times in an attempt to mislead investigators. Police are now exploring the possibility that the gang may have moved toward Bhopal or Mumbai after leaving Kazipet.