Hunt Intensifies For Nepali Gang In Retired IPS Officer's Wife Murder In Hyderabad
Hyderabad Police have already detained nearly 20 Nepali domestic workers and questioned them as part of the investigation.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: The police have intensified a nationwide manhunt for Nepali domestic help Kalpana alias Dharma and her associates in the sensational murder case of Tanuja, wife of retired IPS officer Vinay Ranjan Ray, in Hyderabad. Investigators suspect that the accused may have escaped toward Madhya Pradesh or attempted to move closer to the Nepal border to evade arrest.
The brutal murder, which took place at Prashasan Nagar in Jubilee Hills on May 8, shocked the city following reports that Kalpana, employed at the victim’s residence, allegedly murdered Tanuja along with three accomplices before fleeing with gold ornaments and valuables.
Hyderabad Police have constituted 12 special teams comprising personnel from the task force and law and order wings to crack the case. These teams are currently coordinating with police officials across Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and regions near the Nepal border.
According to investigators, evidence suggests that the accused boarded the Telangana Express after the crime and later got down at Kazipet. Based on this lead, police teams have been examining CCTV footage from railway stations and surrounding areas over the last two days.
Officials suspect the accused may have deliberately changed routes multiple times in an attempt to mislead investigators. Police are now exploring the possibility that the gang may have moved toward Bhopal or Mumbai after leaving Kazipet.
Reports indicate that a police team led by a senior IPS officer has established surveillance near the Rupaidiha sector along the Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border, a major transit route frequently used by Nepali citizens travelling between India and Nepal. Authorities fear that if the accused manage to cross the international border, tracking and arresting them could become extremely difficult.
Investigators are also gathering information from Nepali migrant workers residing in major cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Bengaluru, and Delhi. Around 20 Nepali domestic workers have reportedly been detained and questioned as part of the investigation, while police continue to collect details about Kalpana’s contacts and movement history.
Following a series of crimes allegedly involving migrant domestic workers, the city police have also initiated precautionary measures across Hyderabad. Under the directions of Commissioner of Police Sajjanar, police stations have begun compiling data on Nepali migrant workers residing and working in various parts of the city.
Authorities are also identifying agencies and middlemen involved in recruiting domestic workers. Employers have been advised to verify Aadhaar details, collect phone numbers, and submit worker information at the local police station before hiring domestic staff.
Police officials have simultaneously begun counselling sessions for migrant workers. Inspector Srinivas Reddy conducted an awareness meeting for Nepali residents in the BJR Colony area of SR Nagar, while Inspector Shravan Kumar held discussions with traders and residents of Goshamahal area regarding safety precautions and worker verification procedures.
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