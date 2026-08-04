ETV Bharat / state

101-Day Hunger Strike Ends: Kurseong Tea Garden Workers Get Outstanding Dues, Celebrate

Kurseong: After a prolonged 101-day hunger strike, workers of Longview Tea Estate in Kurseong finally achieved an unprecedented victory as they received payment of Provident Fund (PF) dues and outstanding wages. They suspended the hunger strike and celebrated with a victory procession.

According to the workers, tea garden owner Govind Garg was compelled to yield under intense pressure from their movement and the court's stern stance regarding misappropriation of PF dues and outstanding wages. A total payment of 5.90 crore has been made to cover the dues, the workers claimed.

Between September 2024 and June 2025, Longview Tea Estate workers had repeatedly demanded that their outstanding payments be cleared. A series of protests were launched and later workers resorted to a hunger strike. Amidst the agitation, a case was filed against garden owner Garg based on a complaint by the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), leading to his arrest.

After spending eight days in police custody, he was recently produced before the Kurseong court for a hearing; the court rejected his bail plea and ordered a further two-day police custody. Faced with the court's strict attitude, the management was compelled to deposit the full amount, comprising both the workers' deducted contributions and the employer's own share, into the PF.

The entire outstanding PF amount, totaling Rs 3,32,41,736, has been fully settled. Earlier, during the hunger strike, Rs 1.28 crore was paid to cover the workers' outstanding wages and employees' salaries. Additionally, approximately Rs 1 crore was deposited towards PF dues, covering payments up to 2025. Recently, following a directive from the Kurseong court and the arrest of the owner, a further Rs 31 lakh was deposited as the management's share of the PF contribution. In total, approximately Rs 5.90 crore has been credited to the accounts of the workers and employees.

Commenting on the success of the workers' movement, BJP leader and Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said the victory at the Longview Tea Estate is the result of a prolonged struggle. "Necessary measures were made possible through the swift and timely intervention of the state BJP leadership, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, and Labour Minister Arjun Singh. Those who misappropriate the hard-earned money of the working class must be held accountable. The BJP government remains fully committed to protecting the interests and dignity of the tea garden workers in North Bengal," he said.