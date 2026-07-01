ETV Bharat / state

Hundreds Stranded On Manali-Leh Highway As Cloudburst Triggers Flash Flood In Himachal Pradesh

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) team has arrived at the spot to remove debris and emergency restoration efforts were immediately launched.

The police have halted movement of vehicles beyond Keylong while vehicles coming from the Leh side are being stopped beforehand to prevent tourists from facing further inconvenience. The Manali-Leh and Manali-Zanskar routes have been completely blocked due to heavy water flow.

Himachal Pradesh Police said that a cloudburst near Jispa completely blocked the Manali-Leh and Manali-Zanskar routes. As a precautionary measure, traffic has been halted at Keylong in coordination with the Leh police while the restoration work is underway.

Police deployment and patrolling continue in the affected areas, and all tourists and travellers are advised not to travel on these routes until further notice. In case of any emergency, people have been asked to dial 112 for immediate police assistance.

Earlier, on Monday evening, the Jispa Nallah had flooded after a sudden surge in glacier meltwater triggered a flash flood-like situation, causing the Manali-Leh Highway to remain closed for over four hours. Also, debris fell into the Jhalma Nallah in the Lahaul Valley. The BRO has constructed a temporary culvert and people are using it to cross the ravine.

In view of this, the Lahaul-Spiti administration has issued an advisory to both locals and tourists, urging them to avoid going near rivers and streams.

Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana said, "The flow of rivers and streams has intensified due to glacial melting in the valley. Instructions have been issued to the officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the BRO to keep their machinery deployed along the banks of these waterbodies so that debris can be cleared quickly and roads reopened for vehicular traffic."