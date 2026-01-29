ETV Bharat / state

'Humiliating' Notice From Visva-Bharati: VC Grants Free Entry To PM, Prez, VP, CJI.....

Bolpur: The Visva-Bharati University (VBU) authorities have issued a notification allowing the Chancellor, who is the Prime Minister, and the President to visit the Rabindra Bhavan Museum and the campus without any entry fee. The notification has sparked a fresh controversy, with many citing it as "disrespectful" and raising questions as to where else in the world these dignitaries are asked to pay entry fees.

VBU registrar issued the notification on January 27 stating, 106 people are being granted free entry to the ashram area. The list includes the names of the President of India, the Vice-President, the Prime Minister, and even the Chief Justice of India.

VBU's notice (ETV Bharat)

Acting Public Relations Officer of Visva-Bharati, Atig Ghosh, said, "This falls within the purview of the Constitution. We will allow VVIPs free entry. Not others. That's why the notification was issued."

Tickets have always been required to visit the Rabindra Bhavan Museum at Visva-Bharati. On September 17, 2023, UNESCO granted 'World Heritage' status to Visva-Bharati, founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Subsequently, a 'Heritage Walk' was started for tourists, alongwith a fee. This means that tourists can visit the Visva-Bharati campus at a specific time.