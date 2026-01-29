'Humiliating' Notice From Visva-Bharati: VC Grants Free Entry To PM, Prez, VP, CJI.....
VBU ashramites have asked how can the VC and registrar grant free entry to the Constitutional head and said this is unprecedented and humiliating.
Bolpur: The Visva-Bharati University (VBU) authorities have issued a notification allowing the Chancellor, who is the Prime Minister, and the President to visit the Rabindra Bhavan Museum and the campus without any entry fee. The notification has sparked a fresh controversy, with many citing it as "disrespectful" and raising questions as to where else in the world these dignitaries are asked to pay entry fees.
VBU registrar issued the notification on January 27 stating, 106 people are being granted free entry to the ashram area. The list includes the names of the President of India, the Vice-President, the Prime Minister, and even the Chief Justice of India.
Acting Public Relations Officer of Visva-Bharati, Atig Ghosh, said, "This falls within the purview of the Constitution. We will allow VVIPs free entry. Not others. That's why the notification was issued."
Tickets have always been required to visit the Rabindra Bhavan Museum at Visva-Bharati. On September 17, 2023, UNESCO granted 'World Heritage' status to Visva-Bharati, founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Subsequently, a 'Heritage Walk' was started for tourists, alongwith a fee. This means that tourists can visit the Visva-Bharati campus at a specific time.
According to the Visva-Bharati Act and Statutes (1951), the President is the 'Visitor' of Visva-Bharati, the Prime Minister is the 'Chancellor' of the university, and the Governor of West Bengal is the 'Head' of Visva-Bharati.
Ashramites have questioned how the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of Visva-Bharati can grant entry permission to the Constitutional head. Visva-Bharati is a Central university, under the purview of the Ministry of Education and the Union Education Minister is also on the list of those granted 'free entry', they added.
Senior ashramite and member of the Tagore family, Supriyo Tagore, said, "There is no restriction on the entry of constitutional heads anywhere. So, this notification is an insult to them."
Another ashramite, Subrata Sen Majumdar, said, "I have never seen such a notification before. This notification, listing the names of the country's leaders, is highly inappropriate. What is Visva-Bharati trying to convey by exempting the President and Prime Minister from entry fees?"
Anil Konar, the secretary of the Santiniketan Trust, said, "The President is the Visitor of Visva-Bharati, and the Prime Minister is the Chancellor. Who is the Vice-Chancellor to grant them free entry? I don't know how they issued this notification. This is an utterly disrespectful notification."
