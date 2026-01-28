ETV Bharat / state

Humayun Kabir's Janata Unnayan Party Enters Malda Politics, Eyes Minority Vote Bank Amid Alliance Talks

Malda: With the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and the All India majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, AIMIM already asserting themselves in West Bengal’s political landscape, the newly formed Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) has now entered the fray. This has intensified the competition for the minority vote bank. The party, led by Humayun Kabir, MLA from the Bharatpur constituency in Murshidabad, is positioning itself as a new contender in minority-dominated districts such as Malda and Murshidabad.

On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, Humayun Kabir inaugurated three JUP party offices in Malda district at Jadupur in English Bazar, Samsi under Chanchal police station, and Shreepur under Ratua police station. Addressing a public meeting in Jadupur, Kabir announced that JUP is open to forming alliances with all political parties except the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He left the door open for cooperation with the Left and the Congress.

However, political observers remain uncertain about the electoral value of such an alliance. At the meeting, Kabir said that his party is in touch with Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddiqui and asserted that JUP’s primary objective is to defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Accusing the Trinamool Congress of betraying the minority community, Kabir alleged large-scale corruption and unemployment under the current regime.

“There are no jobs. Even those who get jobs through interviews are losing them. Several ministers and senior leaders of the ruling party have gone to jail on corruption charges. Mamata Banerjee is running the government with such people. In the 2026 elections, she will have to answer how her party leaders amassed so much wealth,” Kabir said.

Malda focus, Congress and Trinamool in crosshairs

Calling it his first visit to Malda since the formation of JUP, Kabir recalled the district’s past as a Congress stronghold during the tenure of Barkat Sahib but said that those days are over. He pointed out that in the last Assembly elections, the BJP won four seats in Malda, while the Trinamool Congress won eight.

Kabir said the Congress leadership has shown little interest in aligning with JUP, forcing his party to prepare for an all-out contest in the district. He indicated the possibility of an alliance with AIMIM and ISF, stating that discussions are also underway with the CPI(M) for a broader opposition front.

“Everything will be clear between February 10 and 15. If an alliance is formed, we will contest six seats in Malda. If not, we will field candidates in all 12 seats. Except for English Bazar, we will be fighting both the Congress and the Trinamool in the remaining constituencies,” he said.

Kabir also claimed that candidates have already been shortlisted for seven constituencies, including seats in Malda, Murshidabad, and Harirampur in South Dinajpur. If required, he said, JUP is prepared to contest all 294 Assembly seats in the state.