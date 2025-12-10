ETV Bharat / state

Humayun Kabir's Babri Move Creates A Buzz In Bengal Before 2026 Assembly Polls—Who Gains?

Malda: Expelled Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir’s laying the foundation stone of a Babri Masjid in Murshidabad’s Rejinagar, just months before the 2026 Assembly election, has created a buzz in political circles.

Kabir has not only threatened to float a new party on December 22, but also said he is exploring an alliance with AIMIM. Again, he has declared that if his party wins seats, Mamata Banerjee will facilitate a ‘homecoming’ for him in Trinamool Congress.

Amid the political storm, who is backing this move, and who stands to lose? ETV Bharat tried to find answers to all these.



Who Is Humayun Kabir?



From Congress to Trinamool, then Independent, back to Trinamool, then BJP, then Trinamool again—Humayun Kabir has changed colours more often than any other leader in Bengal over the past decade. He even contested a Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket before returning to Trinamool and winning as an MLA in 2021. Now, he is going ahead with his Babri Masjid plan.



Why Humayun’s ‘Babri’ Move Matters



Saturday’s event saw minority crowds also from neighbouring Malda apart from Murshidabad district. Many carried bricks on their heads to the site in a symbolic gesture that reveals how deeply the Babri issue likely to resonate among the people.