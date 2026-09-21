Ahead of Rejinagar Poll, Humayun Kabir Says He won't campaign for AJUP , Accuses Police of Weaponising Cases to Aid BJP
Kabir alleged dozens of active party workers, grassroots leaders, and dedicated office-bearers are currently facing severe, unprovoked harassment under the pretext of ongoing police investigations.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 2:23 AM IST|
Updated : September 21, 2026 at 2:38 AM IST
Rejinagar: Strongly questioning the motive behind the police action against him, alleging that the law enforcement machinery is actively operating to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of upcoming political contests, Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir said he would refrain from filing a campaign.
However, he issued a warning saying there would be a ‘reckoning’ on polling day—October 6. This announcement, made just ahead of the Rejinagar Assembly by-election, has reignited political tensions in Murshidabad.
Kabir said, "An officer from the Gaurampur Police Station has summoned me for the 21st. I will go. I want to see what they have to say... This has simply become the police's job to help the BJP win the election. They have implicated around 50 to 55 officials and workers from my party, harassing them by filing false charges and fabricated cases."
The AJUP supremo further claimed that state administrative mechanisms are deliberately being weaponised to intimidate and suppress his emerging political outfit in the sensitive Murshidabad district.
He alleged that dozens of active party workers, grassroots leaders, and dedicated office-bearers are currently facing severe, unprovoked harassment under the pretext of ongoing police investigations.
Humayun stated that he would be on the ground on October 6, adding that the events of election day would unfold when the time comes. Expressing apprehension about potential bloodshed, he remarked that ten of his party workers—or perhaps ten BJP workers—could be killed. This statement has sparked a fresh round of political controversy.
Recently, the police have taken action against several individuals, including AJUP Block President Saiful Islam Mondal and state secretary Ashik Iqbal. While the police maintain that these actions are linked to investigations into old cases or separate offences, Humayun views the arrests as a form of political pressure.
Amidst this, Humayun's party has also faced a setback regarding its election symbol. The AJUP had contested the Assembly elections using the 'Flute' symbol, but for the Rejinagar by-election, his son Golam Nabi Azad has been allotted the 'Table' symbol. Consequently, party workers have effectively had to alter the wall graffiti that had been started with the old symbol.
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