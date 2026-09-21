ETV Bharat / state

Ahead of Rejinagar Poll, Humayun Kabir Says He won't campaign for AJUP , Accuses Police of Weaponising Cases to Aid BJP

Rejinagar: Strongly questioning the motive behind the police action against him, alleging that the law enforcement machinery is actively operating to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of upcoming political contests, Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir said he would refrain from filing a campaign.

However, he issued a warning saying there would be a ‘reckoning’ on polling day—October 6. This announcement, made just ahead of the Rejinagar Assembly by-election, has reignited political tensions in Murshidabad.

Kabir said, "An officer from the Gaurampur Police Station has summoned me for the 21st. I will go. I want to see what they have to say... This has simply become the police's job to help the BJP win the election. They have implicated around 50 to 55 officials and workers from my party, harassing them by filing false charges and fabricated cases."

The AJUP supremo further claimed that state administrative mechanisms are deliberately being weaponised to intimidate and suppress his emerging political outfit in the sensitive Murshidabad district.