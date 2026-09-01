ETV Bharat / state

Humanoid Robot At Mahakal’s Procession In Ujjain, Showcasing A Blend Of Faith Aand Technology

Ujjain: The annual procession of Lord Mahakal during the holy months of Shravan and Bhadrapada draws thousands of devotees to Ujjain. This year, however, the first procession of Bhadrapada on Monday, August 31, created a spectacle as a humanoid robot joined the traditional religious procession.

The robot, designed to resemble a human, accompanied Lord Mahakal’s procession through the city before boarding a boat on the Shipra River. It travelled from Datt Akhara Ghat to Ram Ghat, creating an unusual visual of modern technology moving across the sacred river as devotees chanted slogans in praise of Lord Mahakal along the ghats.

Humanoid Robot Joins Mahakal’s Procession in Ujjain, Showcasing a Blend of Faith and Technology (ETV Bharat)

The traditional procession this year featured a glimpse of futuristic technology. The robot was developed by a private company based in Indore. When it reached Ram Ghat, priests tied a sacred kalava thread around its hand, placed a rudraksha garland around its neck and dressed it in a saffron sola, giving the machine a religious appearance.

The humanoid robot also recited the Sanskrit mantra, “Akashé Tarakam Lingam, Patale Hatakeshwaram, Bhuloke Cha Mahakalah, Lingatraya Namostute,” and interacted with devotees during the procession.

Ashish Falwaria, assistant administrator of the Mahakal Temple, explained that the humanoid robot has two legs, two arms and a head, along with a camera, sensors and a computer system.