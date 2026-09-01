Humanoid Robot At Mahakal’s Procession In Ujjain, Showcasing A Blend Of Faith Aand Technology
The robot, designed to resemble a human, accompanied Lord Mahakal’s procession through the city before boarding a boat on the Shipra River.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Ujjain: The annual procession of Lord Mahakal during the holy months of Shravan and Bhadrapada draws thousands of devotees to Ujjain. This year, however, the first procession of Bhadrapada on Monday, August 31, created a spectacle as a humanoid robot joined the traditional religious procession.
The robot, designed to resemble a human, accompanied Lord Mahakal’s procession through the city before boarding a boat on the Shipra River. It travelled from Datt Akhara Ghat to Ram Ghat, creating an unusual visual of modern technology moving across the sacred river as devotees chanted slogans in praise of Lord Mahakal along the ghats.
The traditional procession this year featured a glimpse of futuristic technology. The robot was developed by a private company based in Indore. When it reached Ram Ghat, priests tied a sacred kalava thread around its hand, placed a rudraksha garland around its neck and dressed it in a saffron sola, giving the machine a religious appearance.
The humanoid robot also recited the Sanskrit mantra, “Akashé Tarakam Lingam, Patale Hatakeshwaram, Bhuloke Cha Mahakalah, Lingatraya Namostute,” and interacted with devotees during the procession.
Ashish Falwaria, assistant administrator of the Mahakal Temple, explained that the humanoid robot has two legs, two arms and a head, along with a camera, sensors and a computer system.
He said the robot was inspired by the structure of the human body and was not intended to replace humans, but to demonstrate technology that could eventually work alongside people.
According to the Mahakal Temple management committee, the robot’s participation brought artificial intelligence and robotics technology into the midst of a traditional religious event. The robot was also used to convey a message about crowd management.
Several humanoid robot models, including H1, H1-2, G1 and R1, have been developed as part of advances in the field. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also attended the Shipra and Mahakal aarti and met the humanoid robot. The procession featured several other attractions, including a helicopter showering flowers over the procession.
The event also showcased Madhya Pradesh’s folk and tribal traditions. Over 500 artists from eight tribal groups performed during the celebrations. Around 1,100 batuks conducted Vedic chants.
Tableaux depicting the 84 forms of Mahadev and cinematic presentations were also part of the procession. Through these displays, devotees were given a glimpse into Ujjain’s religious traditions and the different forms of Lord Shiva associated with the city.
As the procession reached Ram Ghat, the Shri Mahakaleshwar Band presented a special performance.
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