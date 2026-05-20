ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Residents Of Bayyanagudem Village Raise Rs 22 Lakh To Save Boy Battling Thalassemia

Koyyalagudem: Residents of Bayyanagudem village near Koyyalagudem came together to raise Rs 22 lakh for the treatment of a 10-year-old boy suffering from Thalassemia, offering a powerful reminder of humanity and social solidarity.

The child, Singamsetti Manikanta, was diagnosed with the blood disorder when he was just two years old. Since then, his parents — father Anjibabu, a daily wage mason, and mother Krishnakumari, a home maker — have struggled financially and emotionally to manage his treatment, spending Rs 15,000-20,000 every month on blood transfusions, medicines and emergency medical care.

Doctors recently informed the family that a bone marrow transplant offered the only permanent cure. However, the estimated treatment cost of around Rs 22 lakh pushed the already debt-ridden family into despair.

Moved by the child's condition, villagers launched a campaign titled Save Manikanta, turning the effort into a community movement. Residents, including youngsters, farmers, traders and local leaders, went door-to-door collecting donations while appeals were widely circulated through social media and personal networks.