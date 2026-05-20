Andhra Pradesh: Residents Of Bayyanagudem Village Raise Rs 22 Lakh To Save Boy Battling Thalassemia
Doctors informed the family that a bone marrow transplant offered the only permanent cure and the treatment cost pushed the already debt-ridden family into despair.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Koyyalagudem: Residents of Bayyanagudem village near Koyyalagudem came together to raise Rs 22 lakh for the treatment of a 10-year-old boy suffering from Thalassemia, offering a powerful reminder of humanity and social solidarity.
The child, Singamsetti Manikanta, was diagnosed with the blood disorder when he was just two years old. Since then, his parents — father Anjibabu, a daily wage mason, and mother Krishnakumari, a home maker — have struggled financially and emotionally to manage his treatment, spending Rs 15,000-20,000 every month on blood transfusions, medicines and emergency medical care.
Doctors recently informed the family that a bone marrow transplant offered the only permanent cure. However, the estimated treatment cost of around Rs 22 lakh pushed the already debt-ridden family into despair.
Moved by the child's condition, villagers launched a campaign titled Save Manikanta, turning the effort into a community movement. Residents, including youngsters, farmers, traders and local leaders, went door-to-door collecting donations while appeals were widely circulated through social media and personal networks.
Within just 14 days, the campaign raised Rs 17 lakh from public contributions. The remaining Rs 5 lakh was donated by Natakasala Venkataraju, president of the village's Chhatrapati Seva Samiti.
Support also poured in from political leaders and community groups. Local Telugu Desam Party leader Parepalli Naresh reportedly approached MP Putta Mahesh Kumar seeking assistance through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Jana Sena Party leader Maddu Teja mobilised nearly Rs 3 lakh through online campaigns and contributions from friends abroad.
Local farmer Natakasala Nageswara Rao donated ₹50,000, while vegetable vendors from Jangareddygudem contributed ₹60,000 toward the treatment.
Manikanta is scheduled to undergo surgery later this month at MGM Healthcare in Chennai. Meanwhile, villagers have been offering prayers at local temples for the child’s successful recovery.
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