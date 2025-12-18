ETV Bharat / state

'Humanity Failed Him': Bengaluru Mechanic Dies On Road After Heart Attack, Wife Says None Cared, No Ambulance Came

Bengaluru: In the early hours of December 13, a medical emergency turned fatal for 34-year-old Venkataramanan, a motor vehicle mechanic from Balaji Nagar in south Bengaluru. At around 3.30 am, he complained of severe chest pain at home. With no ambulance arriving despite attempts, his wife Roopa decided to take him on a two-wheeler to the nearest private hospital.

According to the family, the first hospital refused to admit him, stating that no doctor was available. Hoping for help, Roopa took her husband to another private hospital nearby. There, doctors conducted an ECG and told the family that he had suffered a mild heart attack. However, no emergency treatment was initiated, and no ambulance was arranged. The couple was asked to go to Jayadeva Hospital on their own. “We were told to take him elsewhere. No treatment was started. No ambulance was arranged,” Roopa told the media later.



Turned away, then left alone

With no other option, Roopa attempted to take her husband again on the two-wheeler. On the way, Venkataramanan collapsed, and the vehicle met with an accident. Both suffered injuries and fell on the road.

CCTV footage from the area shows Roopa desperately trying to stop passing vehicles, folding her hands and seeking help as her husband lay on the road in pain. Cars and two-wheelers passed without stopping. Roopa’s sister, who reached the spot, also tried to seek help, but with no response.