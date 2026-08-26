Human-Wildlife Conflict In Rajasthan: Bear Injures Shepherd In Bundi, Leopard Attacks 3 Villagers In Udaipur
The Bundi victim underwent emergency surgery, while Udaipur residents carried injured villagers along a trail before they could reach the road.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Bundi/Udaipur: Human-wildlife conflict has been reported in Bundi and Udaipur in Rajasthan. In Bundi's Indergarh range of the Ramgarh Tiger Reserve, a female bear suddenly attacked three shepherds near Bagli village on Tuesday evening, seriously injuring one of them.
In Udaipur, a leopard also attacked three villagers at around 6 pm on Tuesday, leaving them injured.
Female Bear Suddenly Attacks 3 Shepherds
The injured shepherd from Bundi was immediately taken by his family to Bundi District Hospital, where doctors performed surgery for around one-and-a-half hours to treat serious wounds to his head and body. More than 70 stitches were put on his head. His condition is currently said to be out of danger.
The incident has created fear among residents of Bagli village and surrounding areas. After receiving information about the attack, a team from the Indergarh range of the Ramgarh Tiger Reserve reached the spot on Wednesday morning and spoke to villagers to gather details.
According to Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of Ramgarh Tiger Reserve Hari Singh Hada, preliminary information from the ranger indicates the incident took place in a hilly area about six kilometres from Khatkhar.
Three shepherds were in the area on Tuesday evening when a female bear suddenly appeared in front of them and attacked all three. Two frightened shepherds quickly climbed a tree and escaped the animal's reach, while their companion Kalulal remained on the ground.
The bear attacked Kalulal, seriously injuring him. After the animal left the area, the two shepherds informed their families and other villagers.
Kalulal was brought to Bundi District Hospital on Tuesday night in serious condition. Doctors immediately began treatment.
After examination, plastic surgeon Dr Ashish Vyas and general surgeon Dr Shubham Vyas decided to perform emergency surgery on his head. Dr Ashish Vyas said the surgery lasted about one and a half hours.
The injured man had been bleeding continuously, which was controlled through surgery. Doctors stabilised his condition after starting treatment in time. He is reportedly out of danger.
Forest Department Team Visits Village
After being informed about the incident, forest department officials, including Indergarh range ranger Jitendra Verma, reached Bagli village on Wednesday morning. The team spoke to the villagers and the injured man's family.
The forest department is investigating the circumstances and the exact sequence of events. Ranger Jitendra Verma said the team had gathered information from the family, but the complete details of the incident were not yet clear.
He said the injured man was undergoing treatment at Bundi District Hospital and that action would be taken to provide assistance or compensation to the victim as per the rules.
Leopard Attacks 3 Villagers In Udaipur
Fear has also spread among residents of Umarda Kheda village near Udaipur after a leopard was spotted. The leopard, which was reportedly hiding near the populated area, suddenly attacked three villagers and injured them.
After villagers raised an alarm, people from nearby areas gathered at the spot, following which the leopard fled. Villagers took the injured to Udaipur's MB Hospital for treatment.
Resident Gopal Meena said villagers stepped out of their homes when the leopard, hiding near the populated area, suddenly attacked them.
The injured have been identified as Jangga (60), son of Kalu Meena; Ritesh (20), son of Gangaram; and Kalu (40). Villagers helped the injured and took them to the hospital.
Residents said that because their homes are located in a hilly area, vehicles could not reach the spot. They carried the injured along a trail to the road and then took them to the hospital.
Girva Tehsildar Ganesh Kumar Vijayvargiya, patwaris Mahendra Singh Chauhan and Ashish Nalwaya, also reached the spot after being informed. Following initial treatment, the injured were sent to MB Hospital.
Residents of Umarda Kheda and surrounding areas have already been troubled by leopard activity. On Tuesday evening, around 6 pm, the leopard had also attacked 45-year-old Logar Lal Meena while he was sitting outside his house.
The leopard, which was reportedly hiding nearby, pounced on him. He suffered claw injuries to his head and body.
Following the repeated incidents, the forest department has increased surveillance in the area. DFO D K Tiwari also visited the spot. The department installed a cage and urged villagers to stay alert.
Officials have advised residents to carry a stick when stepping outside their homes.
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