ETV Bharat / state

Human-Wildlife Conflict In Rajasthan: Bear Injures Shepherd In Bundi, Leopard Attacks 3 Villagers In Udaipur

Bundi/Udaipur: Human-wildlife conflict has been reported in Bundi and Udaipur in Rajasthan. In Bundi's Indergarh range of the Ramgarh Tiger Reserve, a female bear suddenly attacked three shepherds near Bagli village on Tuesday evening, seriously injuring one of them.

In Udaipur, a leopard also attacked three villagers at around 6 pm on Tuesday, leaving them injured.

Female Bear Suddenly Attacks 3 Shepherds

The injured shepherd from Bundi was immediately taken by his family to Bundi District Hospital, where doctors performed surgery for around one-and-a-half hours to treat serious wounds to his head and body. More than 70 stitches were put on his head. His condition is currently said to be out of danger.

The incident has created fear among residents of Bagli village and surrounding areas. After receiving information about the attack, a team from the Indergarh range of the Ramgarh Tiger Reserve reached the spot on Wednesday morning and spoke to villagers to gather details.

According to Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of Ramgarh Tiger Reserve Hari Singh Hada, preliminary information from the ranger indicates the incident took place in a hilly area about six kilometres from Khatkhar.

Three shepherds were in the area on Tuesday evening when a female bear suddenly appeared in front of them and attacked all three. Two frightened shepherds quickly climbed a tree and escaped the animal's reach, while their companion Kalulal remained on the ground.

The bear attacked Kalulal, seriously injuring him. After the animal left the area, the two shepherds informed their families and other villagers.

Kalulal was brought to Bundi District Hospital on Tuesday night in serious condition. Doctors immediately began treatment.

After examination, plastic surgeon Dr Ashish Vyas and general surgeon Dr Shubham Vyas decided to perform emergency surgery on his head. Dr Ashish Vyas said the surgery lasted about one and a half hours.

The injured man had been bleeding continuously, which was controlled through surgery. Doctors stabilised his condition after starting treatment in time. He is reportedly out of danger.

Forest Department Team Visits Village

After being informed about the incident, forest department officials, including Indergarh range ranger Jitendra Verma, reached Bagli village on Wednesday morning. The team spoke to the villagers and the injured man's family.