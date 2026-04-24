ETV Bharat / state

Human-Wildlife Conflict: Chhattisgarh Tiger Reserve's 'Fire, Water Watchers' Ensure Zero Fatalities In Last 3 Summers

During the summer, forest fires and dried up water sources often drive bears, leopards, hyenas, and elephants towards villages, increasing the risk of conflict. To address this situation, USTR has implemented a comprehensive strategy at the grassroots level.

This initiative is currently benefiting approximately 120 villages situated within the core and buffer zones of the reserve and has helped in achieving zero fatalities in the last three summer seasons.

Dhamtari: The Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve (USTR) in Chhattisgarh is successfully mitigating human-wildlife conflict though its new community-centric model, ‘Fire and Water Watchers’, that are deployed across all 143 forest beats, bolstering both conservation efforts and safety of local communities.

The Fire Watcher team conducts regular patrols and monitors the forest using thermal drones. It is because of their proactive efforts that 23 individuals have been apprehended in connection with forest fires, resulting in a significant reduction in fire-related incidents within the reserve.

‘Jhiriyas’ (small natural water sources) have been created for wildlife (ETV Bharat)

To ensure that wildlife has access to water within the confines of the forest itself, more than 750 ‘Jhiriyas’ (small natural water sources) have been created and 26 solar-powered pumps have been installed. Also, satellite-based monitoring systems are being utilised to keep a close watch on drying water sources and potential fire hotspots. These measures have significantly reduced instances of wildlife straying into human settlements.

"The joint strategy involving Fire and Water Watchers has successfully brought human-wildlife conflict under considerable control. Our objective is to ensure that all essential resources are made available to wildlife within the forest itself, thereby preventing them from venturing into populated areas. This model is proving beneficial to both conservation efforts and the local community," Varun Jain, deputy director.

Fire and Water Watchers model has helped in mitigating human wildlife conflict (ETV Bharat)

The impact of these coordinated efforts has been such that not a single case of human or wildlife casualty was reported during the last three summer seasons. This achievement becomes all the more significant given that, during this very period, local residents have safely venture into the forests to collect Mahua flowers, Sal seeds, Chironji, and Tendu leaves.

This model has emerged as a benchmark not only for Chhattisgarh but also for other sensitive forest regions across the country, where striking a balance between conservation and human safety remains a huge challenge.