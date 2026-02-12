ETV Bharat / state

Human Trafficking Racket Busted In Himachal's Hamirpur; Two Held

Hamirpur: Busting a human trafficking racket in the Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh, the police on Thursday arrested two people. They were produced in the Hamirpur court, which sent them to police custody till February 16.

Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh Thakur said an investigation is underway into the child labour and human trafficking case. "Every aspect of the racket, including the number of people involved, is being looked into. There is a possibility of a Delhi connection," he added.

Hamirpur police said two minor children brought from Jharkhand were being forced to work as labourers in Hamirpur city. The action was taken following a complaint filed with the Child Welfare Committee. The mastermind of the racket is stated to be in Delhi, from where the entire network was being run.