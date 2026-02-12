Human Trafficking Racket Busted In Himachal's Hamirpur; Two Held
Police said Dulari Devi brought two minor children from Jharkhand and forced them to work as labourers. The mastermind is said to be in Delhi.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Hamirpur: Busting a human trafficking racket in the Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh, the police on Thursday arrested two people. They were produced in the Hamirpur court, which sent them to police custody till February 16.
Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh Thakur said an investigation is underway into the child labour and human trafficking case. "Every aspect of the racket, including the number of people involved, is being looked into. There is a possibility of a Delhi connection," he added.
Hamirpur police said two minor children brought from Jharkhand were being forced to work as labourers in Hamirpur city. The action was taken following a complaint filed with the Child Welfare Committee. The mastermind of the racket is stated to be in Delhi, from where the entire network was being run.
"An FIR has been registered in the case based on a complaint of human trafficking at the Women's Police Station. It is suspected that two minor children were brought from Jharkhand for child labour, who have been safely rescued. A woman has also been arrested in the case, identified as Dulari Devi, a resident of Jharkhand," an official said.
According to the police, Dulari Devi brought five minor children from Jharkhand at the behest of a person from Himachal. The police are also investigating the financial transactions involved in this case.
Manish Rana, chairman of the district Child Welfare Committee, said, "Dulari Devi brought the children from Jharkhand, and they were being forced to work as labourers. A police complaint was filed, which led to the arrest of two people. The minor children are being reunited with their families in Jharkhand."
Also Read