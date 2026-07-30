ETV Bharat / state

Human Trafficking In Nagaland Taking New Forms Linked To Cybercrime, Money Laundering: Official

Kohima: Nagaland continues to be a key point of origin, transit and destination for human trafficking, a senior state government official said on Thursday, warning that the crime is increasingly taking new forms linked to cybercrime, financial fraud and forced labour.

Secretary and administrative head of the social welfare department, Limawabang Jamir, also said Mission Shakti centres across the state handled 178 cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and related distress during the first quarter of the current financial year (April-June 2026).

Addressing a training programme for Mission Shakti functionaries and the observance of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons at the State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) here, Jamir said trafficking in Nagaland has historically manifested as child domestic labour, commercial sex trafficking and illegal child adoptions under the guise of free education.

He warned that trafficking is taking new forms linked to cybercrime, financial fraud, money laundering, commercial sexual exploitation and forced labour, and urged stakeholders to intensify awareness efforts to protect vulnerable women and children.

Highlighting the work of Mission Shakti, Jamir said One Stop Centres (OSCs) attended to 125 cases of gender-based violence, while Women Helpline-181 handled 53 cases involving gender-based violence and information-seeking calls between April and June this year.

He added that Shakti Sadans, operating in six districts, continue to provide shelter to survivors of domestic violence, POCSO cases and other vulnerable women in distress. He acknowledged the efforts of Mission Shakti functionaries, saying they had continued to deliver services with dedication despite various challenges.