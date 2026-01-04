ETV Bharat / state

Human Rabies To Be Declared Notifiable Disease In Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Government is all set to declare Human Rabies as a Notifiable Disease in the national capital under the Epidemic Diseases Act in an effort to strengthen surveillance and ensure timely treatment.

"This is an important step toward our goal of zero human deaths from rabies in Delhi," said Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh. On notification, all government and private health facilities, including medical colleges and individual practitioners, will be required to report suspected, probable, and confirmed cases of human rabies to the concerned health authorities, said an official statement.

The move aims to strengthen disease surveillance, ensure timely reporting of cases, and enable swift public health action to prevent the spread of rabies, it said, adding the government is also further strengthening rabies vaccination facilities for humans as well as dogs and other animals.

The Delhi Government is in the process of finalising the State Action Plan for Rabies Elimination (SAPRE) in coordination with local bodies, the Animal Husbandry Department and other stakeholders.

The move comes amid a row over the Supreme Court's order on handling stray dogs after it took cognisance of reports on stray dog attacks on people and rabies-related deaths.

The apex court in November directed the removal of all stray dogs from railway stations, schools, hospitals, bus stops and other public areas, and their relocation to "designated shelters" after due sterilisation and vaccination in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules.