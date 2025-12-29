Human Fetus Found On Garbage Heap In Hakima Gate, Amritsar
The discovery of a fetus triggered panic and outrage, as police stepped in, secured the area, and launched a probe into the disturbing incident.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 10:49 PM IST
Amritsar: Panic gripped the Hakima area on Monday after a fetus was found lying on a heap of garbage in the middle of the road, triggering outrage among local residents.
According to the police, a passerby spotted the fetus and immediately alerted the authorities. The discovery drew a large crowd to the spot, with residents strongly condemning the incident and demanding strict action against those responsible.
Ricky, the young man who first noticed the fetus, said he was passing through the area when he saw stray dogs gathered around it while some people were recording videos. “I chased the dogs away and informed the police right away,” he said.
Following the alert, a police team rushed to the scene, secured the area, and took the fetus into their possession. Officials said further legal procedures have been initiated.
Police have begun examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify those involved. An officer present at the site said the matter is being investigated seriously and assured that appropriate legal action would be taken once the accused are identified. The public has also been urged to come forward with any information that could aid the investigation.
The incident has sparked renewed concern among residents, who say it raises troubling questions about societal responsibility and humanity.