ETV Bharat / state

Human Fetus Found On Garbage Heap In Hakima Gate, Amritsar

Police and locals at the scene where the fetus was found. ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: Panic gripped the Hakima area on Monday after a fetus was found lying on a heap of garbage in the middle of the road, triggering outrage among local residents.

According to the police, a passerby spotted the fetus and immediately alerted the authorities. The discovery drew a large crowd to the spot, with residents strongly condemning the incident and demanding strict action against those responsible.