Human-Elephant Conflict On Rise In Chhattisgarh; Teenager Killed In Jashpur As Toll Reaches 86
According to locals, Vinay had accompanied villagers to drive away an elephant that was grazing on crops in a field.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 3:19 AM IST
Jashpurnagar: Incidents of human-elephant conflict in Chhattisgarh are on the rise and showing no signs of respite.
In the latest such incident, a young man was trampled to death in Jashpur district. The deceased, a 17-year-old boy who was identified as Vinay Kerketta, lost his life in the elephant attack that occurred in Sagjor village, under the jurisdiction of the Tumla police station.
According to locals, Vinay had accompanied villagers to drive away an elephant that was grazing on crops in a field. While the villagers returned after successfully driving the elephant towards the forest, Vinay stayed back near the field. He subsequently headed towards the forest with his pet dog, where he encountered the elephant.
Vinay's dog began barking upon spotting the elephant roaming in the forest. This provoked the elephant, causing it to chase the dog. Amidst this, Vinay found himself in the elephant's path. The aggressive tusker chased the teenager, grabbed him with its trunk, slammed him to the ground, and trampled him, resulting in his death on the spot.
Upon receiving news of the incident, a Forest Department team arrived at the scene. The body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination. Official confirmation and detailed information regarding the incident from Forest Department officials are awaited.
86 deaths due to elephant attacks in last seven years
Jashpur is among the districts in Chhattisgarh most affected by man-elephant conflict. Issues regarding elephant movement and human-elephant conflict persist in five of the district's eight administrative blocks.
Elephant activity is observed almost year-round in the Tapkara forest range, which borders Odisha and Jharkhand. Incidents of elephants straying from the forest into nearby villages to damage crops also frequently occur.
According to Forest Department data, 86 people have lost their lives and 26 have been injured in elephant attacks in the district over the past seven years. During this period, compensation amounting to ₹57,51,278 has been paid to the affected families.
As of September 30, 2026, the death toll from elephant attacks stood at two. Against this backdrop, the incident at Sagjor has once again heightened concerns regarding human-elephant conflict and the safety of villagers.
Leveraging technology alongside awareness
The Forest Department is conducting awareness campaigns to prevent fatalities caused by elephant attacks. As part of this initiative, people in educational institutions, village gathering spots, and markets are being informed about safety measures to protect themselves from elephants. Villagers are advised to remain vigilant when elephants are present and to avoid taking the risk of trying to drive them away.
Technologies such as drones and radio collars are also being utilised to monitor elephant movements. Efforts are being made to alert the public by sharing information regarding the elephants' locations and movements via social media.
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