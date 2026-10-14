ETV Bharat / state

Human-Elephant Conflict On Rise In Chhattisgarh; Teenager Killed In Jashpur As Toll Reaches 86

Jashpurnagar: Incidents of human-elephant conflict in Chhattisgarh are on the rise and showing no signs of respite.

In the latest such incident, a young man was trampled to death in Jashpur district. The deceased, a 17-year-old boy who was identified as Vinay Kerketta, lost his life in the elephant attack that occurred in Sagjor village, under the jurisdiction of the Tumla police station.

According to locals, Vinay had accompanied villagers to drive away an elephant that was grazing on crops in a field. While the villagers returned after successfully driving the elephant towards the forest, Vinay stayed back near the field. He subsequently headed towards the forest with his pet dog, where he encountered the elephant.

Vinay's dog began barking upon spotting the elephant roaming in the forest. This provoked the elephant, causing it to chase the dog. Amidst this, Vinay found himself in the elephant's path. The aggressive tusker chased the teenager, grabbed him with its trunk, slammed him to the ground, and trampled him, resulting in his death on the spot.

Upon receiving news of the incident, a Forest Department team arrived at the scene. The body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination. Official confirmation and detailed information regarding the incident from Forest Department officials are awaited.

86 deaths due to elephant attacks in last seven years

Jashpur is among the districts in Chhattisgarh most affected by man-elephant conflict. Issues regarding elephant movement and human-elephant conflict persist in five of the district's eight administrative blocks.