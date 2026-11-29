ETV Bharat / state

Human Egg Racket In Hyderabad: Transactions Worth Rs 488 Crore Under Police Lens

Hyderabad: Probing the human egg racket running in Hyderabad, the Malkajgiri police have revealed that transactions worth about Rs 488 crore were made in the last eight months through a single bank account belonging to Sadguru Healthcare Private Limited, which runs Oasis Fertility Centre.

The Malkajgiri police have issued a lookout circular against Sadguru Healthcare founder Gedela Suryakiran and co-founder Gedela Durga Rao, who are absconding. Two employees who played a key role in this case have been arrested.

"Around 600 self-cycles and 100 egg donor cycles are being done every month through the 43 clinics run by Sadhguru Healthcare across the country. This generates an income of Rs 27 to Rs 28 crore per month. When the HDFC bank account in the name of Sadguru Healthcare Private Limited was examined, it was found that around Rs 487.82 crore was made between April and November this year," said Sumati.

The police have identified that the company's Chief Operating Officer Prateek Anil Gaglani from Mumbai and the Oasis Corporate Office Medical Administrator Rajarshi Dev from Assam are playing a key role in the transportation of women and egg collection. For this, the police have ascertained that both of them are being paid huge salaries of three and a half to four lakhs per month. It has been confirmed that Sunil Rai, in-charge of Sadhguru Assisted Reproductive Technology Bank in Miyapur, and Ashish Agarwal, CFO of the company, have also cooperated. The police have found that women from different states are being brought to Hyderabad in the name of catering business and spiritual pilgrimages.

In addition to Rs 6.83 crore in the accounts of Sadguru Healthcare Private Limited, Rs 68 lakh in the accounts of another accused Durga Prasad have been frozen, Sumati said, adding that they were charging heavily from couples who come for children while paying negligible money to the victims.

The police are also investigating the financial transactions of 11 directors of the company, the creation of shell companies, and the role of Narmada and Padmaja Fertility Centres.