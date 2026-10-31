ETV Bharat / state

Human Egg Donation, Collection Racket Busted In Hyderabad; Nine Arrested

Police personnel at the apartment from where the accused were arrested and the girls rescued ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: An illegal human oocyte (egg) donation and collection racket was busted in Hyderabad with the arrest of nine persons.

Police said the racket operated from Venkateswara Colony under Saroornagar police station. The prime accused, Durga Prasad, who lured girls from different states to Hyderabad with the promise of money lured girls from across the country and accommodated at Shetty Working Women's Hostel in Venkateswara Colony. He collected eggs from them every month.

Police said, Prasad supplied the eggs collected from the girls to various corporate hospitals and fertility centres at high prices. Acting on a tip-off, Saroornagar police arrested Prasad and eight others. As many as 15 women from the hostel were taken to Osmania Hospital for medical check-up from where they were sent to shelter homes.

Police had raided an apartment in Begumpet Prakash Nagar on Friday. During the raid, police personnel found that eight to 10 young women from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha were kept in the apartment and their eggs were being collected. Police said the girls had been donating their eggs for money since last year.

The investigation revealed that this racket was being run under the name of Ami Neeta Girls Hostel. Based on information. raids were conducted in Saroor Nagar area on Saturday and the accused arrested.