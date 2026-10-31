Human Egg Donation, Collection Racket Busted In Hyderabad; Nine Arrested
The accused promised the women Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 for each egg and administered them hormone injections.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 10:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: An illegal human oocyte (egg) donation and collection racket was busted in Hyderabad with the arrest of nine persons.
Police said the racket operated from Venkateswara Colony under Saroornagar police station. The prime accused, Durga Prasad, who lured girls from different states to Hyderabad with the promise of money lured girls from across the country and accommodated at Shetty Working Women's Hostel in Venkateswara Colony. He collected eggs from them every month.
Police said, Prasad supplied the eggs collected from the girls to various corporate hospitals and fertility centres at high prices. Acting on a tip-off, Saroornagar police arrested Prasad and eight others. As many as 15 women from the hostel were taken to Osmania Hospital for medical check-up from where they were sent to shelter homes.
Police had raided an apartment in Begumpet Prakash Nagar on Friday. During the raid, police personnel found that eight to 10 young women from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha were kept in the apartment and their eggs were being collected. Police said the girls had been donating their eggs for money since last year.
The investigation revealed that this racket was being run under the name of Ami Neeta Girls Hostel. Based on information. raids were conducted in Saroor Nagar area on Saturday and the accused arrested.
🚨ILLEGAL HUMAN EGG EXTRACTION & COMMERCIAL SALE RACKET BUSTED 🚨 Malkajgiri Police busted an alleged illegal oocyte (egg) donation racket through simultaneous raids at four locations across Malkajgiri and Hyderabad Commissionerates. 8 PERSONS APPREHENDED | 43 WOMEN RESCUED. Preliminary investigation revealed that women from various States were allegedly recruited with monetary incentives and brought to Hyderabad for egg donation procedures. The operation was conducted by Begumpet and Saroornagar Police in coordination with SOT teams, under the direct supervision of CP Malkajgiri, Smt. B. Sumathi, IPS. #MalkajgiriPolice #SumathiIPS #CrimeDetection #WomenSafety #ARTAct #TelanganaPolice— Malkajgiri Police (@MalkajgiriCop) October 31, 2026
Malkajgiri CP Sumati said Indore resident Amit Sharma is the main accused of the racket. "Nikhat Parveen, who lives in Begumpet, has been identified as the recruiter, Reshma Khatoon, who lives in Regimental Bazaar, is the IVF agent, and it has come to fore that the brokers brought women from different states, mostly poor women in Bengal" she said.
Sumati said, "The women were kept in buildings in three places which were made to look like women's hostels. So far, we have identified a total of 49 women. They were told that they would be given Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 for each egg. We found the women were administered hormone injections. The accused contacted IVF centres through intermediaries. The women were taken to fertility centres and kept for 10 days. The accused charged up to Rs 3 lakh for each egg." The Commissioner said further probe into the matter is on and more details may emerge soon.
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