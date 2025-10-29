ETV Bharat / state

Human Animal Conflicts Surge In Bandipur And Nagarhole As Tigers Move Into Villages

Mysuru: The recent death of a farmer and serious injury to another in a tiger attack near Bennegere in Saraguru taluk of Mysore district of Karnataka triggered a serious response from the Minister Ishwar Khandre, who directed the immediate formation of a state-level task force that would look deeply into the growing human-animal conflicts.

One farmer died while the other one is fighting for life. The task force, the minister suggested, has to include grassroot political leaders, NGOs and environmental experts who would devise ways to contain the growing human-animal conflicts. In addition, wildlife experts have joined the dialogue, speaking about the main reasons behind mounting wildlife attacks on humans and also growing intrusion of humans into animal territory.

In recent times, tigers have been increasingly straying into forest villages of Bandipur and Nagarhole tiger reserves causing more confrontations between humans and animals and resulting in damage to public lives.

Bandipur and Nagarhole tiger reserves have the highest tiger population in India. Tigers in these areas have been coming out of their known habitat and surfacing in forest fringes dotted by the forest villages. They are attacking livestock and humans in the villages and causing deaths.

Deep forests were primarily the domain of tigers where the big cat would roam freely, but the recent trends are defying such a pattern. Tigers are being spotted in more populated areas of the forests. The main reason for this is said to be steadily growing human interference in the forests.

In addition, the tiger population has increased, and female tigers are coming to the forest villages with their cubs in search of food. Wildlife experts say that mainly, due to the increase in the tiger population, it has become difficult to maintain the territorial sanctity and supremacy of each one in the forests. Add to this, the shortage of prey base, which might also largely explain these emerging trends.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, wildlife expert Kripakar said, "On one hand, there may be a territorial issue. On the other hand, human interference in the name of eco-tourism is another major reason for the disruptions. The unchecked use of heavy machinery in the forests in the name of forest development and the resultant noise have definitely contributed to the migration of tigers from core areas of the forests to the fringes and the villages on the edge of the forest looking for their food."