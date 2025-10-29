Human Animal Conflicts Surge In Bandipur And Nagarhole As Tigers Move Into Villages
Wildlife experts say human interference and ecotourism drive tigers to fringes
Mysuru: The recent death of a farmer and serious injury to another in a tiger attack near Bennegere in Saraguru taluk of Mysore district of Karnataka triggered a serious response from the Minister Ishwar Khandre, who directed the immediate formation of a state-level task force that would look deeply into the growing human-animal conflicts.
One farmer died while the other one is fighting for life. The task force, the minister suggested, has to include grassroot political leaders, NGOs and environmental experts who would devise ways to contain the growing human-animal conflicts. In addition, wildlife experts have joined the dialogue, speaking about the main reasons behind mounting wildlife attacks on humans and also growing intrusion of humans into animal territory.
In recent times, tigers have been increasingly straying into forest villages of Bandipur and Nagarhole tiger reserves causing more confrontations between humans and animals and resulting in damage to public lives.
Bandipur and Nagarhole tiger reserves have the highest tiger population in India. Tigers in these areas have been coming out of their known habitat and surfacing in forest fringes dotted by the forest villages. They are attacking livestock and humans in the villages and causing deaths.
Deep forests were primarily the domain of tigers where the big cat would roam freely, but the recent trends are defying such a pattern. Tigers are being spotted in more populated areas of the forests. The main reason for this is said to be steadily growing human interference in the forests.
In addition, the tiger population has increased, and female tigers are coming to the forest villages with their cubs in search of food. Wildlife experts say that mainly, due to the increase in the tiger population, it has become difficult to maintain the territorial sanctity and supremacy of each one in the forests. Add to this, the shortage of prey base, which might also largely explain these emerging trends.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, wildlife expert Kripakar said, "On one hand, there may be a territorial issue. On the other hand, human interference in the name of eco-tourism is another major reason for the disruptions. The unchecked use of heavy machinery in the forests in the name of forest development and the resultant noise have definitely contributed to the migration of tigers from core areas of the forests to the fringes and the villages on the edge of the forest looking for their food."
Kripakar adds, "The straying tigers are hunting livestock. Therefore, just as humans are crossing their Lakshman Rekha and interfering with animal territory, wildlife are making forays into human habitation areas. The two factors have contributed to the increase in conflicts between humans and wild animals."
Wildlife photographer Madhu observes, "Recently, human interference in the forest has increased. Due to the construction of illegal resorts in the name of tourism and the high volume of automotive vehicles, human interference in the tiger's habitat has increased. Tigers are stepping into the countryside out of fear of this."
"Due to the increase in tiger population in the Nagarhole and Bandipur forest areas, frequent fights take place between adult tigers to demarcate their territories. The defeated tiger has to abandon the territory. These straying ones then look for easy targets of livestock," he says.
"Another feature in tiger populated areas is that the old, infirm and sick tigers unable to hunt down their prey, often look for livestock in the village fringes," says retired zonal forest officer Alexander.
Karnataka State Farmers' Association, Green Army State President Badagalpura Nagendra says, "Wrong forest policies often adopted by the administration are contributing to the conflicts between humans and wild animals. On one hand, there are stringent bans imposed on entry into the reserved forest areas, but simultaneously real estate sharks being allowed to construct resorts and tourist hubs, do mining activity and safaris inside deep forests."
"In such a scenario, wild habitats are disturbed, and the animals are scared, looking for cover. There is continuous conflict. To reduce this, encroachment into forest areas should be stopped. As part of better awareness, forest officials should hold meetings with people living in forest villages. Also, compensation of Rs 1 crore should be given to families of those who die of tiger attacks instead of the current compensation of Rs 20 lakh. Children of the deceased family should be helped with education and employment," added Nagendra.
