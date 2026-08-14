ETV Bharat / state

Human Activity, Destruction Of Forest Habitats Altering Elephant Behaviour, Says Scientist

Visakhapatnam: Increasing human activity and the destruction of forest habitats are altering elephant behaviour and pushing the animals into human settlements in search of food, said K Vishnupriya, a scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India.

Speaking to Eenadu and ETV Bharat on the sidelines of a national workshop on Human-Elephant Conflict in Visakhapatnam the other day, Vishnupriya said habitat loss was forcing elephants to change their normal movement and feeding patterns.

“Elephants generally forage during the day and rest at night. But with increased human presence in forest areas, they are increasingly resting during the day and venturing out at night in search of food,” she said.

Vishnupriya said elephants traditionally move in herds led by a matriarch, usually the oldest female, who remembers the locations where food and water are available and guides the herd along established routes.

These traditional routes are known as historical migration routes. However, the destruction and fragmentation of forests have disrupted several such corridors, leaving elephants with fewer safe routes between habitats.

She cited the traditional movement corridor from Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu through Hosur in Karnataka to the Tirupati hills in Andhra Pradesh as an example. The route was once covered by extensive forests, but habitat loss and other activities, including red-sanders smuggling, have affected the forest landscape.

With their traditional pathways obstructed, elephants increasingly encounter human settlements, raising the risk of conflict and attacks.

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