Human Activity, Destruction Of Forest Habitats Altering Elephant Behaviour, Says Scientist
In an interview with Eenadu and ETV Bharat, K Vishnupriya, a scientist at WII, said habitat loss forces jumbos to change their feeding pattern.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: Increasing human activity and the destruction of forest habitats are altering elephant behaviour and pushing the animals into human settlements in search of food, said K Vishnupriya, a scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India.
Speaking to Eenadu and ETV Bharat on the sidelines of a national workshop on Human-Elephant Conflict in Visakhapatnam the other day, Vishnupriya said habitat loss was forcing elephants to change their normal movement and feeding patterns.
“Elephants generally forage during the day and rest at night. But with increased human presence in forest areas, they are increasingly resting during the day and venturing out at night in search of food,” she said.
Vishnupriya said elephants traditionally move in herds led by a matriarch, usually the oldest female, who remembers the locations where food and water are available and guides the herd along established routes.
These traditional routes are known as historical migration routes. However, the destruction and fragmentation of forests have disrupted several such corridors, leaving elephants with fewer safe routes between habitats.
She cited the traditional movement corridor from Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu through Hosur in Karnataka to the Tirupati hills in Andhra Pradesh as an example. The route was once covered by extensive forests, but habitat loss and other activities, including red-sanders smuggling, have affected the forest landscape.
With their traditional pathways obstructed, elephants increasingly encounter human settlements, raising the risk of conflict and attacks.
Satellite Collars Help Track Elephants
To reduce encounters between elephants and people, an early-warning system has been introduced to alert residents when elephants approach inhabited areas.
The movements of selected elephants are tracked using satellite collars, with information subsequently shared with local communities. WhatsApp groups involving villagers, forest officials and people's representatives have also been created to quickly disseminate alerts.
Six elephants in Chittoor district have been fitted with satellite collars, while 25 adult elephants have been collared in Karnataka's Kodagu district.
Vishnupriya said it was not necessary to collar every elephant in a herd, as tracking the lead animals can provide information about the movement of the group.
Elephants Need Large Forest Stretches
According to Vishnupriya, satellite tracking has also helped researchers understand the distance elephants travel and the size of habitat they require.
“Elephants require a forest stretch of at least 20 km to move freely,” she said, stressing that such large, contiguous forest areas have become increasingly scarce. She said restoring and maintaining larger forest habitats and connecting fragmented elephant corridors would be crucial to reducing human-elephant conflict.
“Creating larger forest areas is essential if we want to reduce fatalities caused by elephant attacks,” Vishnupriya said.
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