ETV Bharat / state

Hum Do, Hamare Paanch: Madhya Pradesh BJP MP Advises Hindus To Have Five Children

Khargone-Barwani MP Gajendra Patel speaks at a meeting on Navratri at the Kalika Mata Temple in Barwani. ( ETV Bharat )

Barwani: A BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh has advised the Hindu community to have five children. In a message of unity to the Hindus, Khargone-Barwani MP Gajendra Patel gave the slogan "Hum Do, Hamare Paanch" (we two, ours five).

"Every Hindu family should consider having at least five children. If the demographic balance continues to shift in this manner, the Hindu community could face population-related challenges in the future. The birth rate among Hindus is 1.9, whereas it is 2.9 in other communities. Therefore, the youth should marry at the right age and expand their families," Patel said at a meeting held on Friday night at the Kalika Mata Temple in Barwani to discuss preparations for Bhandara (community feast) scheduled after Navratri. Public representatives, villagers, and community members — including Khargone-Barwani MP Gajendra Singh Patel, Congress MLA Rajan Mandloi, and former minister Prem Singh Patel — attended the meeting. Patel said that along with devotion to the Mother Goddess, one must also harness the strength of the family. There is a need to mobilise the collective strength of the neighbourhood and society.