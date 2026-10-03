Hum Do, Hamare Paanch: Madhya Pradesh BJP MP Advises Hindus To Have Five Children
Khargone-Barwani MP Gajendra Patel said that if demographic balance continues to shift in this manner, the Hindu community could face population-related challenges in the future.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Barwani: A BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh has advised the Hindu community to have five children. In a message of unity to the Hindus, Khargone-Barwani MP Gajendra Patel gave the slogan "Hum Do, Hamare Paanch" (we two, ours five).
"Every Hindu family should consider having at least five children. If the demographic balance continues to shift in this manner, the Hindu community could face population-related challenges in the future. The birth rate among Hindus is 1.9, whereas it is 2.9 in other communities. Therefore, the youth should marry at the right age and expand their families," Patel said at a meeting held on Friday night at the Kalika Mata Temple in Barwani to discuss preparations for Bhandara (community feast) scheduled after Navratri.
Public representatives, villagers, and community members — including Khargone-Barwani MP Gajendra Singh Patel, Congress MLA Rajan Mandloi, and former minister Prem Singh Patel — attended the meeting.
Patel said that along with devotion to the Mother Goddess, one must also harness the strength of the family. There is a need to mobilise the collective strength of the neighbourhood and society.
"Instead of going to gyms, practice yoga and undergo training in traditional akhadas (wrestling arenas). While gyms are proliferating in cities, akhadas are dwindling. There is a need to promote akhadas and traditional gymnasiums. While a physique can be built in a gym, akhadas have a legacy of fostering discipline and the capacity to endure struggle alongside physical training," he said.
Referring to dowry, DJs and alcohol as 'three Ds', he said the society needs to give serious thought to these matters. "The growing trend of DJs and substance abuse at religious events is a cause for concern. While enthusiasm is welcome at religious and social gatherings, a sense of decorum must also be maintained," he added.
On self-defence, Patel said deities are depicted bestowing blessings with one hand while wielding weapons in the other. "Weapons symbolise the capacity for security and self-defence. The right to self-defence — within the confines of the law —is crucial for protecting the nation, society, and the individual during adverse circumstances," he said.
Notably, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has stated on several occasions that families should have at least three children, and Patel's remarks hold significance in this context.
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