Hugo Chavez Came, Sent Donations! This Bengal School Prays For Peace In Venezuela

In 2004, Hugo Chávez, the then President of Venezuela, visited West Bengal. It was during the time of the erstwhile Left Front government and at the initiative of the then Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, he observed the rural panchayat and education system of Bengal. As part of it, he visited this primary school.

This school has a chapter in its history that is not only exceptional for Bagu village but the entire state. A foreign President, leader from a country thousands of miles away, had stepped into this school and later sent in foreign grants for its upgradation.

This village has a primary school, Bagu Junior Basic School, established in 1942 by the freedom fighters during the Independence movement. There are over a 100 students and classes are held from pre-primary to class 5. Over the years, this school has become a source of hope for many families.

North 24 Parganas: Bagu village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas is pained by the turmoil in Venezuela, a country located almost 9,600 miles away and requiring around 30 to 40 hours to reach there. This is because of a connection Bagu village established with Venezuela over two decades ago.

During his visit, Chávez spoke to the students and teachers and also expressed concern upon seeing a pond in front of the school. Considering the safety of the students, he suggested filling it up and turning it into a playground along with building more classrooms.

The results of Chávez's visit came three years later when a grant of Rs 12.5 lakh from Venezuela arrived in the hands of the CM Bhattacharjee for the school's renovation in 2007. With this aid, the school underwent a radical transformation as new classrooms were built, a playground was created in place of the pond and a fence was erected around the premises. The school's appearance gradually changed.

The school kitchen preparing mid day meal for students (ETV Bharat)

Reminiscing about those days, school's current headmaster, Sandeep Baidya, told ETV Bharat, "Hugo Chávez came to our school, and observed everything very carefully. Our school had around 200-300 students and it was the only primary school in this village. He was very impressed with the school and gifted us the grant keeping in mind the safety and convenience of the students."

Today, Venezuela is in turmoil with people devastated by political unrest. News of arrests, clashes, and instability is constantly being reported in the media. The unrest in the distant country has saddened the residents of Bagu village. In gratitude for the country that had once helped in its upgradation, this school holds prayers twice a week, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, for peace to return to Venezuela.

Teachers organising the prayer sessions (ETV Bharat)

On the night of January 3, US forces attacked Caracas, the capital of Venezuela and in just half an hour, President Nicolás Maduro was captured and deported to an American prison. Following this, political instability gripped the country.

Kalyani Mandal, who is in charge of the school's kitchen, said one day the storm will pass and Venezuela will be peaceful again.

However, the condition of the school had changed just like the current state of Venezuela. It is in a dilapidated condition with plaster falling off the walls and there is a risk of the building collapsing at any moment. Due to the lack of classrooms, two classes are held together. Also, there is no staff room for the teachers. Several rooms in the old building are now locked.

The school authorities said approximately Rs 13-14 lakh is needed to repair the old building and an application in this regard has been submitted to the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

The headmaster said, "This building could collapse at any time so we have been forced to combine two classes together. This building needs to be rebuilt. We have already submitted this request to the board and our chairman has assured us to undertake the repair."