Panic-Driven Rush For Fuel Creates Chaos At Petrol Pumps In Telangana
People are arriving in petrol pumps with 10 or 20-litre cans, say witnesses
Published : April 29, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Despite oil companies ramping up their supply in Telangana, the fuel stations in the state are witnessing chaos due to panic buying of petrol in cans and bottles by the customers.
According to sources, consumers in many places across the state, including Hyderabad, came to the petrol pumps with 10 and 20 litres cans on Monday and Tuesday.
The stocks are running out rapidly as the operators are selling petrol in bottles and cans against the rules. Even those who otherwise buy only one or two litres daily are filling up the tank, which has resulted in petrol pumps getting emptied even faster.
As there is a massive shortage in Andhra Pradesh too, people are coming from the border areas to Khammam, Kothagudem, Suryapet, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts as well to buy petrol and diesel.
Meanwhile, the demand for diesel is also increasing due to the requirement in industries and the paddy harvesting season. According to sources, the harvester machines require a lot of diesel to harvest paddy.
However, due to the shortage of diesel in petrol pumps, harvesting work is getting delayed. The arrival of trucks at grain purchase centres is also getting delayed. While the paddy harvest has just started in Vikarabad district, owners are facing difficulty in purchasing diesel. Five petrol pumps in Kothakota town of Wanaparthy district have closed due to a lack of stock.
Five of the six pumps in Hyderabad from Bandlaguda bus depot to Nagole have also closed. When a tanker arrived at a pump at 4 PM on Tuesday, motorists were already waiting in large numbers, said sources.
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