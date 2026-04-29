ETV Bharat / state

Panic-Driven Rush For Fuel Creates Chaos At Petrol Pumps In Telangana

Hyderabad: Despite oil companies ramping up their supply in Telangana, the fuel stations in the state are witnessing chaos due to panic buying of petrol in cans and bottles by the customers.

According to sources, consumers in many places across the state, including Hyderabad, came to the petrol pumps with 10 and 20 litres cans on Monday and Tuesday.

The stocks are running out rapidly as the operators are selling petrol in bottles and cans against the rules. Even those who otherwise buy only one or two litres daily are filling up the tank, which has resulted in petrol pumps getting emptied even faster.

As there is a massive shortage in Andhra Pradesh too, people are coming from the border areas to Khammam, Kothagudem, Suryapet, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts as well to buy petrol and diesel.