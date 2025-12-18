ETV Bharat / state

Huge Losses, Corruption In Chhattisgarh PSUs And Smart City Mission: CAG Report

Raipur: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has raised some serious concerns about the functioning of Chhattisgarh’s public sector undertakings (PSUs) and the slow progress of the Smart City Mission.

A CAG report, tabled in the state assembly on Tuesday, highlighted financial losses, poor governance, and delayed projects. It is based on the period up to March 2023.

The CAG analysed the functioning of a total of 20 PSUs in Chhattisgarh. According to the report, these PSUs had a total annual turnover of Rs 42,172.73 crore, which is 9.22 per cent of the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Despite this, most of the undertakings failed to perform as expected.

Losses and lapses

The report indicates that while 10 PSUs earned a total profit of Rs 879.22 crore, 7 PSUs incurred losses amounting to Rs 1,143.10 crore. “Most concerning is that 5 major PSUs recorded a cumulative loss of Rs 10,252.86 crore, raising serious questions about their financial health,” it reads.

The CAG also found serious irregularities in corporate governance. Minimum board meetings were not held in 16 PSUs. The number of independent directors was insufficient in 12 PSUs, while several undertakings lacked even an audit committee and vigilance mechanism.

‘Slow progress in Smart City Mission’

The Smart City Mission was implemented in Raipur, Bilaspur, and Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh, with a total sanctioned cost of Rs 9,627.70 crore. However, only 62 per cent of the work was completed by March 2023, indicating “extremely slow” implementation.