Huge Losses, Corruption In Chhattisgarh PSUs And Smart City Mission: CAG Report
CAG report exposes massive financial losses, governance failures in Chhattisgarh PSUs, and critical delays in the Smart City Mission, urging urgent government reforms.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 12:43 PM IST
Raipur: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has raised some serious concerns about the functioning of Chhattisgarh’s public sector undertakings (PSUs) and the slow progress of the Smart City Mission.
A CAG report, tabled in the state assembly on Tuesday, highlighted financial losses, poor governance, and delayed projects. It is based on the period up to March 2023.
The CAG analysed the functioning of a total of 20 PSUs in Chhattisgarh. According to the report, these PSUs had a total annual turnover of Rs 42,172.73 crore, which is 9.22 per cent of the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Despite this, most of the undertakings failed to perform as expected.
Losses and lapses
The report indicates that while 10 PSUs earned a total profit of Rs 879.22 crore, 7 PSUs incurred losses amounting to Rs 1,143.10 crore. “Most concerning is that 5 major PSUs recorded a cumulative loss of Rs 10,252.86 crore, raising serious questions about their financial health,” it reads.
The CAG also found serious irregularities in corporate governance. Minimum board meetings were not held in 16 PSUs. The number of independent directors was insufficient in 12 PSUs, while several undertakings lacked even an audit committee and vigilance mechanism.
‘Slow progress in Smart City Mission’
The Smart City Mission was implemented in Raipur, Bilaspur, and Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh, with a total sanctioned cost of Rs 9,627.70 crore. However, only 62 per cent of the work was completed by March 2023, indicating “extremely slow” implementation.
According to the CAG report, a total of 476 work orders were issued between 2016-17 and 2022-23, but the actual expenditure was only Rs 1,213.12 crore, which is approximately 46 per cent of the approved cost. Projects were delayed due to reasons such as contractors not being provided with timely access to work sites and frequent design changes.
In the Nava Raipur Smart City project, 84 per cent of the work was awarded to a single contractor. The CAG termed this a lack of competition, which not only affected the quality of work but also led to continuous delays in project completion.
The report revealed that 128 projects did not meet the smart solutions standards of the Smart City initiative. Expenditure was incurred on works such as playgrounds, gardens, and beautification, while essential elements like water harvesting and energy-efficient buildings were not included in many projects.
The compliance audit also revealed that the Chhattisgarh State Housing Board kept an amount of Rs 55 crore in a general account. By not utilising the auto-sweep facility, the state incurred a loss of Rs 5.32 crore in interest income.
CAG's recommendations
The CAG has suggested that the state government review and restructure loss-making PSUs. “A time-bound plan should be formulated for settling pending accounts, and human resources, transparency, and monitoring mechanisms should be strengthened in Smart City projects,” it said.
Furthermore, strict adherence to corporate governance under the Companies Act, 2013, should be ensured in PSUs. The CAG report clearly indicates that PSUs and ambitious schemes like the Smart City project in Chhattisgarh are in dire need of better management, accountability, and transparency. Now, all eyes are on how quickly the government takes corrective action based on these findings.
