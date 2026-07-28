Third Teacher Arrested As SIT Probe Into Drug Network Widens In Kerala, Financial Trail Under Scanner
Neeshma's arrest comes days after the Vadakara Police arrested two special educators working under the SSK programme — K C Keerthana and K Kavya
Published : July 28, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Kozhikode: The investigation into an alleged drug trafficking and money network operating in the Vadakara area of Kozhikode district in Kerala has widened with the arrest of a third teacher, even as police probe the suspected source of MDMA, the flow of money and the possible involvement of more people in the network.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed after the arrest of two special educators in an MDMA-related case, arrested Neeshma (31), a BRC trainer and a resident of Avala Kutoth, Perambra, in connection with the alleged financial transactions linked to the drug network. She has been remanded in judicial custody.
Neeshma's arrest comes days after the Vadakara Police arrested two special educators working under the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) programme — K C Keerthana (28), a resident of Kanjirakunnummal in Maruthonkara, and K Kavya (29), a resident of Cherukad in Koorachundu. Police have approached the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Court seeking their custody for further interrogation.
According to the police, the three women are suspected to have played different roles in a network allegedly involved in drug trafficking and the circulation of money. Investigators are examining the exact nature of their individual roles and whether they were aware of the alleged source and destination of the funds.
The latest arrest has intensified the police probe into whether the case is part of a larger drug network rather than an isolated incident.
SIT Probes Wider Network
An SIT headed by Vadakara Inspector A V Dinesh was constituted following the arrest of Keerthana and Kavya to determine whether more teachers or other individuals were connected to the alleged drug racket.
Kozhikode Rural District Police Chief Merin Joseph had earlier said investigators suspected the involvement of a wider network and that efforts would be intensified to identify the source of the drugs and trace the financial transactions.
Police have also sought the custody of the earlier arrested accused for detailed interrogation. Investigators are examining bank account details and the identities of people who allegedly transferred money into accounts linked to the suspects.
Financial Trail Leads Police to Teachers
The investigation reportedly began with efforts to trace the source of MDMA allegedly seized from another person arrested in a drug case.
According to investigators, buyers were allegedly directed to contact a Gulf-based phone number by sending the message 'MDMA'. They were then reportedly provided with a QR code for making payments.
After the payment was allegedly confirmed, buyers were reportedly sent photographs showing locations where the drugs had been concealed, often in secluded places or behind shops. Police are investigating whether this method was used systematically to distribute drugs while keeping the suppliers and buyers separated.
The payment trail reportedly led investigators to accounts linked to Keerthana and subsequently to Kavya.
Police said that substantial transactions had taken place through Kavya's bank account. Investigators suspect that the account was allegedly used to receive payments from drug buyers, although Kavya is not accused of personally delivering the drugs. The alleged deliveries were reportedly made through another person.
Police are now examining the transactions to determine the total amount involved, identify the beneficiaries and establish whether the money was subsequently transferred through other accounts.
The arrest of Neeshma has added another layer to the financial investigation. Police are examining whether she allegedly acted as an intermediary in the movement of money and what her precise connection was with Keerthana and Kavya.
From Anti-Drug Campaigns To Drug Probe
The case has attracted attention because one of the accused, Keerthana, had previously participated in anti-drug awareness activities.
Perambra BRC Project Officer Shajima said Keerthana, a physical education teacher, had been involved in Zumba training programmes for children organised as part of an anti-narcotics initiative of the District Panchayat.
Keerthana and Kavya had reportedly travelled together and attended official meetings as a team. Following Keerthana's arrest, police questioned Kavya about suspected drug-related financial transactions.
Kavya initially reportedly told investigators that she was merely a friend of Keerthana and denied involvement in drug trafficking. Police subsequently examined the financial trail and allegedly found transactions linked to her bank account.
Lifestyle Raises Questions
Investigators also reportedly became suspicious of the lifestyle of the two special educators, who were earning relatively modest salaries but were allegedly seen travelling in luxury cars. Police suspect that the financial transactions uncovered during the investigation could indicate a much larger network. However, the exact nature and extent of the alleged drug operation are yet to be established, and investigators are continuing to verify the financial and other evidence.
Following the arrests, the Education Department terminated the services of Keerthana and Kavya, who were working as contract-based special educators under the SSK programme. The department's action was based on the findings and allegations arising from the investigation.
Neeshma's arrest has now raised fresh questions about the possible involvement of other teachers or intermediaries. Police are examining whether the accused were directly involved in drug distribution, merely facilitated financial transactions, or performed different roles within the alleged network.
The arrests were made as part of 'Operation Toofan', the anti-narcotics campaign being launched by the Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala last month. According to the police, 393 narcotics-related cases have been registered within the Kozhikode Rural Police limits since the official launch of the operation.
Also read
RSS Condemns Mohandas' 'Will Open Fire' Remarks On Student Protests, AISF Files Police Complaint
Newborn Abandoned In Malappuram Hospital Washroom Dies; Police Probe Mother