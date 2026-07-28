ETV Bharat / state

Third Teacher Arrested As SIT Probe Into Drug Network Widens In Kerala, Financial Trail Under Scanner

Neeshma, a BRC trainer from Perambra, taken to jail by Kerala Police in connection with MDMA-related case. ( ETV Bharat )

Kozhikode: The investigation into an alleged drug trafficking and money network operating in the Vadakara area of Kozhikode district in Kerala has widened with the arrest of a third teacher, even as police probe the suspected source of MDMA, the flow of money and the possible involvement of more people in the network.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed after the arrest of two special educators in an MDMA-related case, arrested Neeshma (31), a BRC trainer and a resident of Avala Kutoth, Perambra, in connection with the alleged financial transactions linked to the drug network. She has been remanded in judicial custody.

Neeshma's arrest comes days after the Vadakara Police arrested two special educators working under the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) programme — K C Keerthana (28), a resident of Kanjirakunnummal in Maruthonkara, and K Kavya (29), a resident of Cherukad in Koorachundu. Police have approached the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Court seeking their custody for further interrogation.

According to the police, the three women are suspected to have played different roles in a network allegedly involved in drug trafficking and the circulation of money. Investigators are examining the exact nature of their individual roles and whether they were aware of the alleged source and destination of the funds.

The latest arrest has intensified the police probe into whether the case is part of a larger drug network rather than an isolated incident.

Two special educators under SSK programme — K Kavya (left) and K C Keerthana. (ETV Bharat)

SIT Probes Wider Network

An SIT headed by Vadakara Inspector A V Dinesh was constituted following the arrest of Keerthana and Kavya to determine whether more teachers or other individuals were connected to the alleged drug racket.

Kozhikode Rural District Police Chief Merin Joseph had earlier said investigators suspected the involvement of a wider network and that efforts would be intensified to identify the source of the drugs and trace the financial transactions.

Police have also sought the custody of the earlier arrested accused for detailed interrogation. Investigators are examining bank account details and the identities of people who allegedly transferred money into accounts linked to the suspects.

Financial Trail Leads Police to Teachers

The investigation reportedly began with efforts to trace the source of MDMA allegedly seized from another person arrested in a drug case.

According to investigators, buyers were allegedly directed to contact a Gulf-based phone number by sending the message 'MDMA'. They were then reportedly provided with a QR code for making payments.

After the payment was allegedly confirmed, buyers were reportedly sent photographs showing locations where the drugs had been concealed, often in secluded places or behind shops. Police are investigating whether this method was used systematically to distribute drugs while keeping the suppliers and buyers separated.