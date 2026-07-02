ETV Bharat / state

Huge Demand For Himsagar Mangoes At Bengal Mango Fair In Delhi's Chittaranjan Park

New Delhi: For Bengalis, summer is incomplete without Himsagar mangoes, a cultivar that is widely cultivated across Bangladesh and West Bengal's mango growing districts of Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia and Hooghly. For Bengalis of Chittaranjan Park in Delhi, the wait for these sweet, aromatic delicacies, the wait for mangoes from their 'home' state is over. ​​Bengal Mango Fair 2026, organised by the West Bengal government, which will run till July 5, has 12 types of mangoes from the state of display and sale.

The fair, organised at the Chittaranjan Park Bangiya Samaj building next to Market 1, is also an occasion for the newly-elected BJP government in the state to reach out to migrant Bengalis in Delhi. Accordingly, Dilip Ghosh, the Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development of West Bengal, has reached this little corner of Bengal in Delhi. After visiting the fair, he too tasted the mangoes on display. A large number of enthusiasts can be seen reaching the fair and buying the delicious mangoes.