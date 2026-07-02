Huge Demand For Himsagar Mangoes At Bengal Mango Fair In Delhi's Chittaranjan Park
Various types of mangoes are on display at the fair in the Bengali enclave, and people from across Delhi are flocking there to taste them.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
New Delhi: For Bengalis, summer is incomplete without Himsagar mangoes, a cultivar that is widely cultivated across Bangladesh and West Bengal's mango growing districts of Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia and Hooghly. For Bengalis of Chittaranjan Park in Delhi, the wait for these sweet, aromatic delicacies, the wait for mangoes from their 'home' state is over. Bengal Mango Fair 2026, organised by the West Bengal government, which will run till July 5, has 12 types of mangoes from the state of display and sale.
The fair, organised at the Chittaranjan Park Bangiya Samaj building next to Market 1, is also an occasion for the newly-elected BJP government in the state to reach out to migrant Bengalis in Delhi. Accordingly, Dilip Ghosh, the Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development of West Bengal, has reached this little corner of Bengal in Delhi. After visiting the fair, he too tasted the mangoes on display. A large number of enthusiasts can be seen reaching the fair and buying the delicious mangoes.
On display are Himsagar, Langra, Amrapali, Malda, Fazli, Krishna Bhog, Lakshman Bhog, Amit Bhog and other cultivars. Vibhuti Das, who came here from Bengal to sell mangoes, said his childhood was spent in Malda district, hence he has a special fondness for mangoes. He spoke of the giant Fazli variety that "looks simple but tastes amazing", apart from the Himsagar that is not easily available in Delhi, and hence in high demand.
Another mango seller, Pawan Kumar Mandal, said this fair was held in Janpath last year, but has been relocated to Chittaranjan Park this time, because a large number of Bengali families live here. He said Himsagar, Langra and Amrapali mangoes from Bengal are selling the most.
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